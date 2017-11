Deshaun Watson May Have Suffered Season-Ending ACL Tear in Practice

The Houston Texans, who have suffered a bevy of injured key players, may have to add another name to the list. According to a report via Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the promising Houston Texans Rookie Quarterback Deshaun Watson (#4) tore his ACL during practice.

Watson suffered the non-contact injury and it is feared that if the ACL tear is confirmed this could be the end of the season for him.