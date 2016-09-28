Discipline Comes From Within

The foundation of a morally healthy life style is internal-self-discipline. The foundation of all “Law” is God’s Law; especially the “Two great Commandments of Jesus” (Matthew 22: 34-40). In fact, the U. S. Constitution is based upon God’s Law, mankind’s interpretation of God’s Law, and his moral actions against fellow Americans. For example, there are more Whites in America than minorities (Blacks and Hispanics). Yet, there are more minorities (Blacks and Hispanics) in prisons and jails. The question is why? And, to be sure, minorities experience untold crimes against both person and property perpetrated by Whites; without justice prevailing in courts of laws. Therefore, it seems as though justice is in the halls (halls-of-justice), not court rooms, because minorities go to jails and prisons, and Whites benefit through the privatization of incarceration with taxpayer dollars. Additionally, neighborhood-redlining, poor schools, unsafe neighborhoods, drug trafficking, the pricing of goods and services, and lack of economic opportunity (jobs) all are contributing social factors to the breakdown of family structure (decadent-environmental- conditions). Minorities; especially Blacks, have targeted discriminatory policies and practices instituted against their ability to be successful in American society.

Coal Miners have been promised retraining because of clean-energy-programs, but minorities have been promised more of the same ole same ole course of non-action. At one time, Whites with a high school education could earn a living wage, purchase a home, provide a middle-class-environment for their families, and send their children to college based upon industrial factory employment. Those days are a thing of the past, and are Gone With The Wind, and make no mistake about it. And, without a doubt, Donald Trump cannot bring back the good ole days, because of the legalized greed of multi-national-corporations. Worldly promises are made to be broken, and Donald Trump is a “master-builder” at breaking worldly promises. Just check his business record. Donald Trump will promise everything, and deliver nothing, but will turn around and write a best-selling-book about his experience of seeking the U.S. Presidency: creating a job for himself, and at the same time, making more money for his family. The Trump presidential candidacy demands that the Republican Party creatively deal with self-internal-introspection.

Donald Trump has asked minority voters to vote for him based upon his declaration of “What the Hell Do You Have to Lose”. Of course, the answer to the Trump “declaratory” question is everything that money cannot buy, because the most important things in life are intangible. Money cannot buy intangibles. Money can only buy tangibles. Donald Trump states that he is a businessman, and that he knows how to create businesses and JOBS. American people believe him, because he has turned his presidential campaign into a “family-owned-business”. As of August 25th he has paid his family almost 8 million dollars out of campaign treasury funds. A prosperous 12 month business venture; wouldn’t you say? Therefore, Trump’s approach to seeking the U.S. Presidency is simply “another” business venture that is good for him, and bad for the customers (Americans). The “art of the deal” is based upon the slogan “In God We Trust” which is printed on dollars bills. For Donald Trump, it is always the “art of the deal for dollar bills” for Trump Enterprises. It is not what is inscribed on the currency that matters, but what is inscribed on the hearts and minds of individuals. Without a doubt, “For the Lord is great, and greatly to be praised: he is to be feared above all gods.” (Psalms 96: 4). By the way, America, this includes money, because some individuals have made money “their” god, and we all know: “For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after; they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.” (1 Timothy 6: 10).

America has come to an impasse concerning the dehumanizing spiritual, moral, mental and physical effects of institutional racism by omission or commission. It is crossroads decision time! Which way America: Democracy for all or chaos for everyone? Because, we all know, that morality cannot be legislated, and Black men will never apologize for being Black, and if some Whites have a problem with skin-color take it up with God, because He created us all. “Thou art worthy, O Lord, to receive glory and honour and power: for thou hast created all things, and for thy pleasure they are and were created.” (Revelation 4:11).

More importantly, Blacks do not need an apology from Whites, because “all” sin is under the “Blood of Jesus Christ”; except blasphemy against the Holy Ghost (TRUTH). Simply put, Blacks need Whites to love justice and mercy, institutionalize societal fairness, stop seeking privileges based upon whiteness (skin-color), and in the words of Spike Lee: “Do The Right Thing”.

There are some minorities that have become morally “confused”; most minorities know a “hook or a crook when they hear or see one”, but life goes on, and in the bye and bye everyone will understand. There are some minorities who are easily confused regarding social realities, because of a desire to go along in order to get a long, and at the same time, get paid for the “love of money”. Yet, we all know, that there are some individuals who think themselves to be wise, but: “There is no wisdom nor understanding nor counsel against the Lord.” (Proverbs 21:30). All individuals die, and: “And again I say unto you, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle, than for a rich man to enter into the Kingdom of God.” (Matthew 19: 24).

In the confusion of “socio-political-matters” there are those who: “Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools, and changed the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like corruptible man,…” (Romans 1: 22-23). Be not deceived, America: “The man that wandereth out of the way of understanding shall remain in the congregation of the dead.” (Proverbs 21:16). America, diligently pray, because it is too easy to become a “LOST-SOUL” in the congregation of “the walking dead”. Selah!