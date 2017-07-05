Dr. James W. Ward Leaves Texas Southern in Grand Style

ABOVE: Council Member Dwight Boykins and Council Member Larry Green join others in presenting Dr. James W. Ward with gifts and salutations

This past Friday, family, friends, colleagues and guests gathered to celebrate Dr. James W. Ward, at his retirement celebration from Texas Southern University at Café 4212.

A native of Homer Louisiana, Dr. Ward has over 30 years of teaching experience, and taught at Texas Tech University, Highland Park College, and the University of Texas at Austin before returning to TSU, his alma mater. Dr. Ward served as Provost of TSU and was a Tenured Professor in the School of Communication. While at TSU, he led one of the largest schools in the university and also served as chair of numerous committees on campus.

After earning his Bachelor of Arts degree, Dr. Ward studied Organization Communication and Small Group Behavior at Texas Tech University. He graduated from Texas Tech University with a Master of Arts degree. He then went on to receive a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Sociolinguistics, Rhetoric, Public Address, from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan.

He is a published author and has written various research journals. His most notable book is African American Communications: an Anthology of Traditional and Contemporary Studies on Business and Professional Communication. Dr. Ward is a member of Brentwood Baptist Church and Alpha Eta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., which he became a member of while at TSU. His leisurely activities include reading, walking and gardening.

Several dignitaries were on hand and several elected officials delivered proclamations at the event including Mayor Sylvester Turner, Council Member Dwight Boykins and Council Member Larry Green. The Forward Times wishes Dr. James W. Ward a happy retirement from TSU!