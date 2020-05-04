Drake Opens Up About Why He’s Sharing Pictures Of His Son Adonis

Drake wants the world to see his baby boy Adonis.

The rapper, who shares his firstborn son with French artist and entertainer Sophie Brussaux, posted photos of the 2-year-old for the first time back in March.

The collection of pictures features three solo shots of Adonis. Drake also poses with Brussaux and his son for a modern family photo. In another, Drake and Adonis wear matching black shirts as the “Toosie Slide” hitmaker holds his son in his arms.

“I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on,” Drake captioned the photos, which he posted while he apparently was quarantining without his son.

During an interview with Lil Wayne posted on Friday, Drake opened up about why he decided to share pictures of his son now.

“It was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world,” Drake said on Lil Wayne’s “Young Money Radio” on Apple Music.

“I just felt like, it wasn’t even anything I talked to anybody about or anything I planned. I just woke up one morning and was like, ‘You know what, this is just something that I want to do,’” he said.

He also talked about his goal to “go places with my son and share memories” in the future.

“I don’t want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a ‘celebrity’ that I got to make everybody live under this blanket,” Drake said. “I just wanted to free myself of that.”

The rapper previously kept his son a secret, until rapper Pusha-T revealed Adonis’ existence in a diss track called “The Story of Adidon,” released in May 2018.

In a response to Pusha, Drake confirmed on his album, “Scorpion,” that he did indeed have a son in a track titled “March 14.”

“I’m out here on frontlines just trying to make sure I see him sometimes / It’s breaking my spirit / ‘Single father’ I hate when I hear it / I challenged my parents on every album, now I’m embarrassed to tell them I’m a co-parent,” Drake raps.

The entertainer also addressed why he kept his son a secret on the song “Emotionless”: “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world / I was hiding the world from my kid.” In a video for the song, Drake holds a baby boy.