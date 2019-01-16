Drake Signs $10 Million Dollar Deal for Las Vegas Residency

Drake plans to rack up millions with his new residency at one of the biggest nightclubs in Las Vegas.

According to the The Blast, sources close to the deal confirm that Drizzy signed a $10 million contract for a residency at XS Nightclub inside the Wynn Las Vegas. Drake had previously hinted at the residency during a performance inside the nightclub.

“Vegas! When I came back, I thought it’d be back at T-Mobile Arena or some (stuff),” Drake said during his 30-minute set at the Wynn Thursday, January 10. “But I’ll be back here at XS all year. You’ll have a lot of chances to see me.”

The 32-year-old artist reportedly received a $2 million paycheck for his 30-minute appearance at XS Nightclub, a spot that can hold 1,600 people inside the club and another 3,200 patrons in its outdoor pool area. Throughout the sold-out event, the Toronto native performed a medley of hits like “In My Feelings.”

The news of Drake’s new residency in Las Vegas comes after the launch of Mod Sélection, which is a new luxury champagne he’s started with the help of California-based entrepreneur Brent Hocking. This comes just a little over two years after Drake launched his Virginia Black Whiskey in 2016.

Although he hasn’t announced the residency himself yet, Drake did post a photo of his recent performance at XS with the caption “New home.” Congrats to Champagne Papi for securing million-dollar bags with his new gig in Sin City.