DREAM CHASERS MUST LIVE IN THE NOW

“There’s a God force inside of you that gives you a will to live.” – Dick Gregory

Forward Thinkers, I believe that the God force inside of us is where our dreams are birthed and fed until our faith is strong enough to push them out into the world. As a Forward Thinking Dream Chaser, my life really didn’t begin until I connected with the God force inside of me.

Forward Thinkers, let’s pull all the pieces together and continue to chase down our dreams. We discovered in week one that there are major differences between a dreamer and a Dream Chaser and we also understand the importance of staying connected to God. Last week we realized in order to chase down our dreams we must defeat the spirit of procrastination. Forward Thinking Dream Chasers realize procrastination prevents dreams from becoming reality.

Forward Thinkers, today we will continue along the same path, declaring Dream Chasers must l ive in the now. I heard an amazing quote this week by Dr. Virgil Woods, “we can’t afford to continue to be Dream Hoarders.”

A Dream Hoarder piles up dreams in their mind but never applies enough force or action to chase down their dreams and end up dying and taking their dreams to the grave.

Forward Thinkers, when Langston Hughes asked the question what happens to a dream deferred I’m sure he was talking to a bunch of Dream Hoarders, people who claim to be dreamers but never release the faith and energy needed to chase down their dreams.

Hebrews 11:1

Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see.

Forward Thinking Dream Chasers, faith is needed for the now because the current task in front of us demands our immediate attention. Forward Thinking Dream Chasers must have ‘now faith’ to silence the doubt and fear that is trying to intimidate you into believing you don’t have what it takes to win.

Forward Thinkers, we don’t need faith to deal with the setbacks of yesterday — it’s gone and we don’t need to borrow the faith of tomorrow because tomorrow will handle itself. We need now faith to conquer, defeat, and dominate what’s in front of us right now.

The bible is clear. We can do all things through Christ who gives us strength and the bible also says we are more than conquers, therefore, we must activate our faith now and chase down our dreams.

James 4:13-17

Now listen, you who say, “Today or tomorrow we will go to this or that city, spend a year there, carry on business and make money.”

Why, you do not even know what will happen tomorrow. What is your life? You are a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes.

Instead, you ought to say, “If it is the Lord’s will, we will live and do this or that.”

As it is, you boast in your arrogant schemes. All such boasting is evil.

If anyone, then, knows the good they ought to do and doesn’t do it, it is sin for them.

Forward Thinking Dream Chasers, not living in the now is against God’s will and anything against the will of God is sin. Let that soak in for a minute, then ask yourself this question, have you allowed sin to win in your life?

We must learn to live in the now because tomorrow is not promised. This is the day the Lord has made.

1) Forward Thinkers, we must learn to value each day because wasted days can’t be recaptured. Each day we wake up is a special gift from God and Dream Chasers understand we must give each day our maximum effort. Forward Thinking Dream Chasers also understand we all are given the same amount of time each day but the winners and achievers value that time and don’t waste it.

2) Forward Thinkers, we must treat each day as a gift from God. Remember as a child how excited you would be waiting to open gifts on Christmas Day and the night before Christmas you were filled with great excitement as you watched the clock tick down. We must have that same zeal and excitement each day we wake up because there is no greater gift than the gift of life God gives us each morning.

3) Forward Thinkers, we must learn to treasure what we have today. We must learn to value the relationships we have with family and friends because there are no guarantees about tomorrow. If there are any broken or bitter relationships in your life, fix them today. If there are any deferred dreams in your heart, chase them down today. Forward Thinkers, I went to the funeral of a classmate last year and his older brother told me I’m going back to church and get myself together (but he never found the time because he took tomorrow for granted and a few weeks ago his heart just stopped beating. There would be no more excuses about tomorrow.)

Forward Thinking Dream Chasers, death has a way of reminding us of the value of today.

A. Forward Thinkers We Can’t Become a Prisoner of Our Past. Paul says to forget what is behind and today we can live as a new creature and chase down our dreams. Forward Thinking Dream Chasers, remember when the devil shows up with a negative report about your past remind him of the negative report about his future. Forward Thinkers, all have sinned; it’s time to get up and chase down your dreams because Jesus died for our sins already so we would not end up prisoners to our past. Forward Thinking Dream Chasers, we must trust God for a newness of life. Forward Thinking Dream Chasers, we must learn to live in the now. I challenge you today to escape from the prison of your past and rejoice in the glory of the now. You may not be all you want to be but thank God you are not who you used to be.

B. Forward Thinkers, We Can’t Become Troubled By The Thoughts of Tomorrow. Jesus says boast not about tomorrow — and he also warns us not to worry about tomorrow. Forward Thinkers, too many people get so wrapped up in what they are going to do tomorrow that they waste away today. Forward Thinkers, please notice that Jesus says in the Lord’s Prayer, give us this day our daily bread because God will give us what we need to deal with today. Forward Thinking Dream Chasers, God will supply us with all we need on this day; therefore, we must operate in the now and daily release now-faith as we chase down our dreams.

Forward Thinking Dream Chasers, once we escape our past and stop borrowing from the troubles of tomorrow we can begin to live in the now and chase down our dreams.

