A Drive Named After a Man of “Drive”: Missouri City Street Named After Former Fort Bend Constable Ruben Davis

There is a quote that is famously attributed to the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, is famously attributed

“And in the end it’s not the years in your life that count; it’s the life in your years.”

This past Saturday, January 7th, former Fort Bend Constable Ruben Davis Jr. had his life memorialized in one of the most impactful ways imaginable – having a street named after him.

Hundreds of attendees joined newly appointed Fort Bend County Precinct 2 Constable Gary Majors, Deputies, Administrative Staff, members of the clergy, the Davis family, and elected officials from near and far to further celebrate the life and legacy of Constable Ruben Davis and to officially dedicate a new street in the city of Missouri City – Ruben Davis Drive.

Several dignitaries and elected officials shared words about Constable Davis including: State Rep. Ron Reynolds; Fort Bend County Commissioner Grady Prestage; Mayor Allen Owen; Judge Joel Clouser; U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee; Mayor Sylvester Turner; Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis; Clarence ‘Doc’ Holliday; and several others. Zydeco music artist Step Rideau performed, as well as Gerra Gistand. Also in attendance were Pastor Remus Wright, Fountain of Praise Church; Pastor Dennis Young, Missouri City Baptist Church; and Missouri City Council Members Chris Preston, Floyd Emory and Anthony G. Maroulis.

Formerly known as Orchard St. in Missouri City, TX, the street was named after Constable Davis, who peacefully passed away at age 61, on October 18, 2016, as a result of natural causes.

After weeks of deliberation and public pleas of support, the Missouri City Council added the item on the agenda, and on December 12, 2016, during their weekly Missouri City Council meeting, Mayor Allen Owen and the Council Members voted 5-1 to have Orchard Street renamed. The street, which runs alongside the Fort Bend County Precinct 2 administrative building, now honors the late constable whom residents and his employees embraced.

After 21 years with the Houston Police Department (HPD), Constable Davis retired as a Sergeant and then continued his law enforcement career in the greater Fort Bend area providing over 40 years of continuous public service. Davis faithfully served as Constable of Fort Bend County Precinct 2, where he provided services to a community that included Missouri City, the City of Houston within Fort Bend County, Stafford, Fresno, Arcola and other areas within the cities of Sugar Land and Richmond, since May 1996.

He spent his professional career working to empower people and communities, and had a major impact on nearly everyone he interacted with and his impact went beyond the role of politics.

Constable Davis’ motto was “From this community – For this community, “and he loved his Missouri City/Fort Bend County community.

Constable Davis loved his staff, and his constituents. He loved God and was devoted to his family. Constable Davis is survived by Sharon (wife), Robin (daughter), Ruben, Sr. (father), a brother and two (2) sisters. In 2015, Constable Davis and his wife Sharon lost their 36-year-old daughter, Traneka, to cancer.

Davis leaves a tremendous legacy that will forever be cemented in the history of Fort Bend County, the Greater Houston area, the entire state of Texas and now on the streets of Missouri City, Texas.