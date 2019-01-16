D’USSE Re-Mixer Returns to Houston

ABOVE: Attendees partaking in cocktails at the D’USSE Cognac event

D’USSE Cognac recently returned to Houston with the renowned D’USSE Re-Mixer Series, drawing a crowd of H-Town’s top bartenders at Lumen Lounge. The evening highlighted fascinating parallels between remixing a classic cocktail and remixing a classic song.

Held in two interactive sessions, guests were offered an intimate taste of D’USSE, an immersion to the cognac category, and its role in both cocktail and music culture.

Patrick Douthit, better known as 9th Wonder, the Grammy Award-winning hip hop producer responsible for hits by Drake, Destiny’s Child, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J Blige, unveiled the connection between remixing classic cocktails and mixing tracks through an interactive DJ masterclass with his esteemed friend and teaching partner, Dallas-based DJ Jay Clipp – founder of Keep Spinning DJ Academy.

Together, the crowd discussed the nuances of DJ equipment including vinyls that interface with a computer, the investment of DJ equipment, which many people take for granted.

9th Wonder touched on how many DJs don’t know how to play through time periods well, mixing the decades without warning, and his most exciting recent project: producing the last song on one of Kendrick Lamar’s albums.

Jaymee Mandeville, Bacardi Senior Portfolio Ambassador, explained what constitutes a cognac and how D’USSE is created, before prompting guests to create their own re-mixed D’USSE cocktails. The exercise demonstrated the versatility of D’USSE VSOP, giving top bartenders the opportunity to experiment, and take home fantastic new cognac cocktail recipes.