Earth, Wind & Fire: First R&B Group to Receive Kennedy Center Honors

Earth, Wind & Fire will become the first R&B group to receive the 2019 Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievements.

Recipients to be honored at the 42nd annual national celebration of the arts also include actress Sally Field, singer Linda Ronstadt, children’s television program “Sesame Street,” and conductor and musical visionary Michael Tilson Thomas.

“The Kennedy Center Honors celebrates icons who, through their artistry, have left an indelible stamp on our collective cultural consciousness,” stated Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein. “Earth, Wind & Fire’s hooks and grooves are the foundation of a seminal style that continues to shape our musical landscape; Sally Field has brought us unforgettable characters, both joyous and poignant, for more than five decades; Linda Ronstadt is the defining voice of a generation, spanning genres, languages, and continents; Sesame Street continues to revolutionize how children and adults learn about our world; and Michael Tilson Thomas goes far beyond keeping score: he has shaped American music and musical institutions for the 21st century.”

Earth, Wind & Fire members Philip Bailey, Verdine White, and Ralph Johnson will accept the honor on the band’s behalf.

Throughout their 50-year history, Earth, Wind & Fire sold over 90 million records and bagged six Grammys, four American Music Awards, a BET Lifetime Achievement Award, a Soul Train Legend Award, and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“In this class of Honorees, we are witnessing a uniquely American story: one that is representative of so many cultural touchstones and musical moments that make our nation great,” said Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter. “When I look at this distinctive group, I see the hopes, aspirations, and achievements not just of these artists, but of the many generations they have influenced and continue to influence. We’re not just looking back; these Honorees are urging us to look forward as well.”

The Kennedy Center Honors medallions will be presented on Saturday, December 7, and broadcast on CBS Sunday, December 15 at 8 p.m. ET.