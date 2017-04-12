EastSide University and Holman Street Baptist Church Host “Moolah Gra$” Event During Houston Money Week

ABOVE: (l to r): Effie Dennison, Texas Capital Bank Senior VP; Jimmy Green, ESU Volunteer Team Lead and School Admin Assistant; Jackie Aguilera, former ESU Dean of Students; Dr. Manson B. Johnson, II, ESU Executive Director; M. Bracy Johnson, III, VP of Student Services; Jenny Guzman, Texas Capital Bank Community Relations Officer; Tim, Texas Capital Bank.

This past Saturday, April 8th, EastSide University and Holman Street Baptist Church hosted “Moolah Gra$” financial festival for Houston Money Week, a city-wide community outreach program supported by the Federal Reserve of Dallas – Houston Branch.

Moolah Gra$ provides the 3rd Ward and the Greater Houston Area with free financial resources and workshops including first time home buyer classes, credit, credit repair, and personal finance lessons for all ages presented by financial institutions, organizations, financial education non-profits, and social services agencies. This year’s event was sponsored by Texas Capital Bank, a generous supporter of EastSide University. TCB premiered their Financial Instructional Tools vehicle, which brings financial empowerment and banking access to the community.

Also included was a recognition and farewell ceremony for Jackie Aguilera, who served for 7 years at EastSide University. Her dedication to the mission and goals of ESU to positively impact the effects of generational poverty through adult education and workforce skills training was recognized by Dr. Manson B. Johnson, II, along with SEHCDC Board Members, ESU executive staff, students, volunteers, and partners. Council Member Dwight Boykins provided a proclamation recognizing the academic contributions Jackie has given to the community. Jackie is transitioning to Houston Center for Literacy – the Mayor’s Commission for Adult Education in Houston.