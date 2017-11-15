The Economy Added More Than 260,000 Jobs in October, But the Black Unemployment Rate Jumped

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Black men 20 years old and older rose in October, although the nation’s nonfarm businesses added 261,000 jobs, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently reported.

The jobless rate for Black men was 7.5 percent in October compared to 6.7 percent in September. Unemployment for Black men was lower than it was a year ago this month when it was 8.8 percent.

The unemployment rate for Black women 20 years old and older in October was 6.4 percent compared to 6.0 percent in September. The jobless rate for Black women was lower than it was a year earlier this month when it was 7.1 percent.

The overall seasonally adjusted Black unemployment rate in October was 7.5 percent compared to 6.7 percent in September. A year ago, this month, the overall jobless rate for Blacks was 8.6 percent.

The jobless rate for Blacks was higher than any other ethnic or racial group during October, according to BLS. For Whites, it was 3.8 percent. Asians reported a 3.1 percent unemployment rate and Hispanics reported a 4.8 percent jobless rate.

The overall unemployment rate dropped to 4.1 percent.

In October, job gains occurred in food services and bars offsetting a decline in jobs caused by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey. Job gains also occurred in professional business services, manufacturing and health care.