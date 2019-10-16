Check out some of the fashion trends on the black carpet of ELLE’s 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Zendaya attends ELLE’s 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren And Lexus at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ELLE) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: (L-R) Melina Matsoukas and Lena Waithe attend ELLE’s 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren And Lexus at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ELLE) BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Issa Rae attends ELLE Women In Hollywood at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Rahne Jones attends ELLE’s 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren And Lexus at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ELLE) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Storm Reid attends ELLE’s 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren And Lexus at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ELLE) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Mindy Kaling attends ELLE’s 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren And Lexus at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ELLE) 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail You may also like Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala at Tyler... October 9, 2019 2019 Toronto International Film Festival October 2, 2019 Jharrel Jerome Collected His Things at the Emmys... September 25, 2019 Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball September 18, 2019 2019 Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party September 11, 2019 Black Girls Rock 2019 September 4, 2019 2019 MTV Video Music Awards August 28, 2019 Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 August 21, 2019 GirlTrek Launches Nationwide Volunteer Search August 15, 2019 World Premiere of Disney’s “THE LION KING” at... July 17, 2019