Check out some of the fashion trends on the black carpet of ELLE’s 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Zendaya attends ELLE’s 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren And Lexus at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ELLE)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: (L-R) Melina Matsoukas and Lena Waithe attend ELLE’s 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren And Lexus at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ELLE)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Issa Rae attends ELLE Women In Hollywood at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Rahne Jones attends ELLE’s 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren And Lexus at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ELLE)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Storm Reid attends ELLE’s 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren And Lexus at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ELLE)