Epic Records Chief Sylvia Rhone to Receive City of Hope’s Spirit of Life Award

Epic Records chairman and CEO Sylvia Rhone will receive City of Hope’s 2019 Spirit of Life Award. The award will be presented to Rhone at a gala dinner in the fall.

“City of Hope is proud to honor Sylvia Rhone for her passion, her ability to inspire others, and her collaborative and inclusive leadership,” said Robert Stone, president and CEO of City of Hope, in a statement. “A visionary leader of extraordinary character, she has blazed a trail across the music industry, and we are excited to recognize her outstanding work with our most prestigious philanthropic award.”

California-based City of Hope is an independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. Its music, film and entertainment industry group was founded in 1973 and has since raised over $124 million for the organization.

The Spirit of Life Award is the organization’s most renowned philanthropic honor, which has recognized trailblazing industry leaders including Mo Ostin, Clive Davis, Quincy Jones and Frances W. Preston. Last year’s recipient was then-Warner/Chappell CEO Jon Platt.

“I’m honored to receive The Spirit of Life Award and proud to be included in such a distinguished group of past honorees,” Rhone said in a statement. “City of Hope’s extraordinary commitment and unparalleled approach to cancer and diabetes research and discovery of life-changing medical breakthroughs has impacted so many lives. I’m humbled to become part of such a heartfelt, inspiring mission and personally gratified to support its groundbreaking vision.”

The announcement comes just one week after Sony Music Entertainment promoted Rhone to chairman and CEO of Epic Records, where she had served as president since 2014. Under her leadership, the label has led multiple musicians to the top of the charts, supporting artists like Travis Scott, Camila Cabella, 21 Savage and DJ Khaled.

Before joining Sony, Rhone helped guide the roster at Universal Music Group, where she was president of Universal Motown Records and executive VP at Universal Records. From 1994-2004, Rhone was chairman and CEO of Warner Music Group’s Elektra Entertainment Group, the first African American woman to be named chairman of a major record company. She held various senior roles at WMG, ABC Records and Ariola Records earlier in her career.