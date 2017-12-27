Eric Dooley Named Head Football Coach

Eric Dooley has been named Prairie View A&M University’s head football coach.

Dooley, the 33rd head coach in program history, joins Panther Football after spending the previous four seasons at Grambling State University as offensive coordinator (2014-17), including one year as quarterbacks coach (2014) and two years as receivers coach (2016-17). Dooley helped the Tigers to three consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference Western Division titles (2015-17), two SWAC Championships (2015-16), and an HBCU National Championship (2016). While at GSU, his offenses averaged at least 31 points per game in all four seasons, and ranked first or second in the SWAC in scoring offense each of the last three seasons. In 2016, he was named American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Assistant Coach of the Year.

Under Dooley’s guidance in 2015, Grambling ranked fourth in the nation in scoring (41.3 points per game), scored 65 touchdowns, and averaged 470.0 yards per game. The Tigers have produced the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year each of the last three seasons (QB Johnathan Williams 2015, QB Devante Kincade 2016-17). A pair of players during Dooley’s tenure are currently in the NFL (2016 free agent WR Chester Rogers – Indianapolis Colts, 2017 third-round draft pick Chad Williams – Arizona Cardinals).

In three seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2011-13), the Golden Lions offense improved each year under his direction. In 2011, QB Ben Anderson earned SWAC Freshman of the Year accolades while ranking second in the league in passing offense. In 2012, UAPB set a school record for wins (10), and won its first outright SWAC Championship since 1966 and were crowned HBCU National Champions. During Dooley’s tenure, tackle Terron Armstead became a third-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Those seven seasons as offensive coordinator were preceded by 14 years as an assistant coach in various roles at Southern University (1997-2010). In his one season as running backs coach (1997), he helped to produce a pair of All-SWAC rushers, including SWAC Player of the Year, Steve Wofford. As receivers coach at Southern (1997-2010), he developed the two most prolific receivers in school history (Michael Hayes, Juamorris Stewart).

Dooley played wide receiver at Grambling under legendary coach Eddie Robinson (1985 – 1988), winning two SWAC Championships. He earned his Bachelor’s degree from Southern University New Orleans (1999), and his Master’s degree from Southern University Baton Rouge (2005).

His professional playing experience includes earning a free agent contract with the Canadian Football League’s Calgary Stampeders, one year with the AFL’s Arizona Rattlers and one year with the World League’s Taipei Dragons (China). He also spent time coaching at his alma mater, Alcee Fortier Senior High, as the wide receiver coach, and as offensive coordinator at McMain High School, both in New Orleans, La.

“Eric Dooley is ready for this next step and challenge in his coaching career and we are excited to name him as our new head football coach,” said PVAMU Vice President/Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson. “From receivers coach to offensive coordinator, he has been a part of or led explosive units throughout his career – resulting in a lot of championship success. He’s worked under and with some of the legends of and greats of our conference – from Pete Richardson to Monte Coleman to Broderick Fobbs – all men who have led programs to championships. Our new coach has been a part of teams that have won nine SWAC Championships, six HBCU National Championships, and three Bowl game victories. Simply put, he’s a winner, and we look forward to him leading Prairie View A&M football to championship success.”

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING ABOUT ERIC DOOLEY:

“Eric is a solid citizen. He has good work habits and has great communications skills. He’s very accountable, trustworthy and honest. He’ll do a great job of representing Prairie View A&M because he played in the conference and understands the conference. After playing at Grambling, he was associated with some great teams at Southern as an assistant coach, worked his way up through the ranks, and has been involved in some great programs as a coordinator. I think more than anything else, he understands how to build programs. He’s learned really well in terms of order and organization. Also, he’s going to demand respect and discipline from his players. The great thing about him is he understands how to recruit. He’s a great recruiter, and he understands talent. He’s well respected in the coaching profession.”

Pete Richardson, Southern University Head Coach 1993-2009

SWAC Champions 1993, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2004

HBCU National Champions 1993, 1995, 1997, 2003