An Evening of Pampering for the Village of Mothers

PICTURED ABOVE: Village of Mothers: Nicole Tibbet-Ferguson; Felicia Anderson; Calandrian Simpson Kemp, Village of Mothers Founder; Michelle Parker, Liz Vaughn-Henderson and Tara Nicolas

On Sunday, November 13, Village of Mothers’ Angel Mom, Liz Vaughn-Henderson hosted an Evening of Pampering at LAMIK Beauty.

The Village of Mothers is a group which was founded in 2014 by Houston native Calandrian Simpson Kemp after her son, George Kemp Jr. was tragically killed. Kemp was suicidal at the time, struggling to find an outlet for her own pain and through Village of Mothers; she decided to turn pain into purpose by helping other grieving mothers.

Since initiating Village of Mothers, Kemp has helped more than 700 moms nationwide who joined the group online. The mothers attend rallies and organize gatherings to encourage and uplift one another, such as the dynamic soirée which took place at LAMIK Beauty.

Angel Moms, Felicia Anderson (mother of Joshua Skillern); Tara Nicolas (mother of DeAndre Edwards); Michelle Parker (mother of Marshan Parker); Calandrian Simpson Kemp (mother of George Kemp Jr.); Nicole Tibbet-Ferguson (mother of Adam Smith); and Liz Vaughn-Henderson (mother of Jehlan Vaughn) were in attendance.

The ladies enjoyed delicious appetizers, desserts and wine throughout the evening while Angel Mom and host, Liz Vaughn-Henderson serenaded and ministered to the other mothers with an alluring acoustic set.

LAMIK Beauty Founder/CEO, Kim Roxie was on hand to sponsor flawless Makeup Makeovers for the resilient Mothers who have all lost their children to gun violence. As each mother turned to look in the mirror following her makeover, a newfound sense of confidence and discovery was felt. After founder, Calandrian Simpson Kemp admired her LAMIK transformation, she declared with certainty, “I’m back!”

Assuring Hands, CEO Valecia Weeks, treated the mothers with relaxing on-site chair massage. Décor was provided by Keisha’s Kreations; and linens were provided by Joie De Fine Linen Rental.

The evening was filled with relaxation, laughter, shared memories, tears, hugs, prayer and love.

Village of Mothers’ mission is to inspire hope by encouraging, building and strengthening mothers through faith by genuine friendships and resources.