Fashion Houses and Designers Begin to Answer the Call to Produce Protective Gear for Healthcare Workers at Home and Abroad

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, supplies such as masks and hand sanitizer have been running low. Fashion houses and Designers have stepped up to the plate to fulfill some of these more immediate needs.

Abroad:

LVMH, who is the parent company for Dior, Givenchy, and Louis Vuitton, have switched gears from manufacturing fragrances to using its facilities to make hydroalcoholic gels.

In a press release VMH explained, “Given the risk of a shortage of hydroalcholoic gel in France, Bernard Arnault has instructed the LVMH Perfumes & Cosmetics business to prepare its production sites to manufacture substantial quantities of hydroalcoholic gel to be provided to public authorities.

The gel will be delivered free of charge to the French health authorities and as a priority from this Monday to Assistance Publique – Hôpitaux de Paris.

Through this initiative, LVMH intends to help address the risk of a lack of product in France and enable a greater number of people to continue to take the right action to protect themselves from the spread of the virus.”

Following the suspension of perfume& cosmetic production LVMH also answered the call to begin production of surgical masks and FFP2 (similar to N95) masks.

United States:

Though the pandemic has been ravaging the nations overseas and it has yet to peak here in the United State, the damage and lives lost are already devastating.

Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo appealed to those with means to assist in the production of masks and protective gear. New York is currently at the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak and the situation becomes more dire every day.

Christian Siriano, fashion designer, answered the call early. In three days he and his team were able to create nearly 1,000 N95 masks.

Siriano explained to “Good Morning America” in an interview that, “It was really a simple thing and I just felt like it was a really important time because I felt like it was so needed — not just in New York, but everywhere.”

Siriano has his team adhering to a strict set of guidelines and safety protocols in production. Hospital workers have described the masks as an “upgrade” due to their being reusable after disinfection.

It’s not a surprise that a designer, Siriano, was able to improve upon the original designer creating an additional aspect of safety. Governor Cuomo originally called for 30,000 masks in a city where there are nearly 31,000 confirmed cases. With 1,000 down there are only 29,000 to go. Who else in the fashion world will answer the call during this national crisis?