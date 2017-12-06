Headlines

Fashions from the 2017 British Fashion Awards

Check out some of the winter fashion trends on the red carpet of 2017 British Fashion Awards.

Photo by Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock (9255310dn) FKA Twigs The British Fashion Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 04 Dec 2017

FKA Twigs – Photo by Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock (9255310dn)
The British Fashion Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK – 04 Dec 2017

Winnie Harlow

Naomi Campbell attending the Fashion Awards 2017, in partnership with Swarovski, held at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Picture Date: Monday 4th December, 2017. Photo credit should read: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Naomi Campbell attending the Fashion Awards 2017, in partnership with Swarovski, held at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Picture Date: Monday 4th December, 2017. Photo credit should read: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Jourdan Dunn

Zendaya Coleman

Tracee Ellis Ross

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS – THE 2017 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS(r) – The 2017 American Music Awards, the worlds biggest fan-voted award show, broadcasts live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19 (8:0011:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Image Group LA via Getty Images)

Zendaya Coleman

