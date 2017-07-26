Fifth Ward Documentary Film Festival to premiere at the DeLuxe Theater Aug. 4-6

The DeLuxe Theater and Texas Southern University will host the premiere of The Fifth Ward Documentary Film Festival. The event will be held August 4 through August 6, 2017 at the DeLuxe Theater on Lyons Avenue and I-59. The festival will screen three documentaries – I Am Not Your Negro, Porgy & Me, Mickey Leland: Citizen of the World – and discussions with documentary principals following selected screenings. The documentaries were selected based upon their relation to Black culture and the arts. The festival is supported by a grant from the Houston Arts Alliance.

The three-day festival is free and open to the public. Advance tickets can be reserved at www.thedeluxetheater.tix.com. For more information about the Festival, visit www.TheDeluxeTheater.com.

Event organizers, including Jolie Rocke Brown, TSU’s visiting associate professor of music, are planning to set the Festival as an annual event to draw community and arts patrons to the DeLuxe. The DeLuxe Theater is a cooperative venture by the city of Houston and Texas Southern University. The DeLuxe is also in partnership with The Fifth Ward Redevelopment Corporation. The theater is managed by TSU and presents programming by and for the University, and is available to public and private entities for events. The newly renovated arts center stands as a rich, historic and cultural icon in the Fifth Ward neighborhood.