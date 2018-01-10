How to Find That One Hour For Fitness

What’s your excuse? “if I had a lil’ more time, I would be fine as a glass of wine.” “I just don’t have enough time in my day to get everything done.” “Who has time to cook a healthy home cooked meal?…NOT ME!” Excuses, excuses, excuses. Ladies, we have to somehow dig really deep and MAKE TIME! A healthy lifestyle is essential to life survival. Do any of these comments sound familiar? If you have even thought these sentiments, this article is for you.

As busy ladies our worlds can spin out of control, faster and faster. Our to-do-list is never ending. Even those of us who are the most organized can never seem to manage time well enough to fit in that 25th hour that will allow us to get fitness into our day. Sad to inform you…it can’t be done! Sorry, but there are only 24 hours in a day.

Below are a few simple ways to find that 25th hour:

Rules for Technology : by far, playing around on the computer is one of the greatest time wasters ever. You turn the computer on to just check your emails. The next thing you know, Facebook has called your name. That’s an hour of time spent right there. The way you can prevent being pulled into and consumed by the technology world is to shut the alert signal off on your computer that tells you when a new email or Facebook post has come through. You can even set your preferences so that new emails are only delivered once an hour. You should determine a maximum amount of times to check your emails or social media per day. When you do check your emails, handle them immediately. I know this is next to impossible for most ladies; but declare a “technology-free day” every weekend. Can you imagine how much free time you have to get a workout or two in?

Rules for Multi-tasking : Don't do it! Our over active minds tell us that we are gaining time by handling more than one task at once but that is simply an illusion. The lack of focus leads to more errors, which then, of course, takes more time to correct. Ladies, you just may surprise yourself on how much faster you complete a job when you turn off distractions and stay focused on the immediate task at hand.

Rules for Delegating: Do it! Ladies, we are so used to wearing multiple hats that it sometimes becomes difficult to delegate to others. We feel that we are the only ones who can "do it all" but at times, ladies, that's just not efficient. In 2018, lets ask for help. No one can possibly know what you need assistance with if you don't ask. For instance, when it comes to household chores, even your young kids or grandkids can help out. You will save tons of time just by asking family members to clear the table, wash the dishes, take out the garbage and put dirty clothes in the wash and dryer. Allow your driving teens to earn driving privileges by running your errands such as banking, taking clothes to cleaners, etc.

The list can go on and on of figuring out ways to get that 1- hour of fitness in but I think you get the picture. I have no doubt that if you try a few of the suggestions above, you will find your 25th hour. You can also come up with your own list. Be creative; your health is worth it!