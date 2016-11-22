Fly Like An Eagle: Local African American Family Now Boasts Three Eagle Scouts

In the Boy Scouts of America, the highest achievement or rank that you can attain is the designation of “Eagle Scout” and it is a designation that is highly respected because only 4 percent of Boy Scouts are ever granted this prestigious rank after years of requirements have been fulfilled. It is not an easy task.

Well, here in the Greater Houston area, one African American family is rare, in that in the family of Brian G. Smith, a father of two sons, Brian N. Smith and Micah E. Smith, they have all achieved this prestigious rank as a family.

On November 26th, Micah Edward Taylor Smith will receive his rank of Eagle Scout from Troop 212 at Saint James Episcopal Church. While pursuing his Eagle rank, under the Leadership of Scoutmaster Lionel Jellins, he also performed numerous Community Service Projects and earned 32 Merit Badges in the process. Micah received his high school diploma from the Houston Academy for International Studies, and an Associate Degree from Houston Community College. Currently, he is a student at Prairie View A & M University with a major in Computer Science.

Brian, the father, owner and President of a Construction Management firm, Brian Smith Construction Inspection, Inc. (BSCI, Inc.), began his quest for the rank of Eagle Scout, as a Cub Scout, in first grade at Dodson Elementary School. After reaching fifth grade, Brian joined the legendary Troop 242 at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church. This troop celebrates having turned out the most African American Eagle Scouts in the nation. To date, the count is currently 125 plus young men who have achieved this honor.

Brian has remained close to the scouting world, assisting with local troops and serving on the board of the Sam Houston Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America. He has received the Silver Beaver Service Award and the National Eagle Scouts Association’s Outstanding Eagle Scout Award. His eldest son, Brian Nelson Stewart Smith, is a student at Houston Community College where he is majoring in Computer Science. He earned his Eagle Scout rank during his senior year at the Houston Academy for International Studies. During that time, he performed numerous Community Service Projects and earned over 28 Merit Badges to fulfill his requirements.

Throughout the long journey towards the goal of Eagle Scout, each of Brian’s two sons have been supported fully and unconditionally by their mother, Elizabeth S. S. Smith, an Engineer at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

Often overlooked by families seeking to engage their sons in meaningful, positive activities, the Boy Scouts have proven to be an old, but tried and true method that has not lost its effectiveness. The Smiths have taken full advantage of all that the scouting world has to offer.

The Forward Times wishes to congratulate Micah, and the entire Smith family for their exemplary leadership, community service and dedication to raising the bar of excellence in our community.