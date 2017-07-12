For the Love of Money

As American citizens, we need to know just who President Donald J. Trump really is, and above all, who he is working on behalf of. We are aware of some “personality-trait-characteristics” about “Donald J. Trump”, but we also understand that where a man’s treasure is, that’s where his heart (mind) is also. But, more importantly, he has told us precisely how he feels about the quality of life in American society; it is all “BAD”, and he will drain the swamp. “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he: Eat and drink, saith he to thee; but his heart is not with thee.” (Proverbs 23:7).

President Trump’s lack of God consciousness as publicly displayed in his own ungodly statements concerning minorities, the physically handicap, his causal defining of women simply as sexual-objects, building a wall and making Mexico pay for it as a way to keep out the least of them among us, comments concerning religious bigotry, and above all, his love of money is spiritually-morally-frightening, because “For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.” (1 Timothy 6:10).

The United States of America fully understands that wealth and riches come in many different forms and dimension both tangibly and intangibly. Therefore, “Take heed, and beware of covetousness: for a man’s life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth.” (Luke 12:15). Moreover, please henceforth and forevermore spiritually understand “A little that a righteous man hath is better than the riches of many wicked. For the arms of the wicked shall be broken: but the Lord upholdeth the righteous.” (Psalms 37: 16-17). Forewarned is foretold; not preaching, but just reminding all of us that elections have consequences. And, the “greatest” consequence must be shouldered by the individuals that elected Donald J. Trump to the Office of the President and the leader of the Free-World, because spiritually enlightened individuals know: “Lay hands suddenly on no man, neither be partaker of other men’s sins: keep thyself pure.” (1 Timothy 5:22). Any individual that boldly declares that he is the only one that can “fix-it”, run from that individual, because God’s wrath is imminent. Moreover, “Christian Right Evangelical Americans”, we know that God is the “FIXER”, not President Donald J. Trump: “Who his own self bare our sins in his own body on the tree, that we, being dead to sins, should live unto righteousness: by whose stripes ye were healed.” (1 Peter 2: 24).

President Donald J. Trump by every “spiritual-imagination” does not understand this scriptural verse, because by his own ungodly words, he has convicted himself. No one is seeking a Theocratic State or governmental system. But, all Americans should desire a moral and spiritually oriented system of governance in order for democracy to thrive and survive. In fact, all Americans should desire to live by the “Golden-Rule”. And, not institute a governmental system based upon they who have the “GOLD” rule. For after all, “Better is a little with righteousness than great revenues without right.” (Proverbs 16: 8). Even inscribed on America’s currency are these sacred words: “In God We Trust”.

Question: Is what the American public needs to “see” about President Trump “buried deep” in his federal income taxes? As a matter of fact, we need to know what is in President Trump’s income taxes for national security and nation-state-preservation reasons. Moreover, Americans deserve an answer to this question: Why would a “newly-elected-unproven-political-leader” distrust American “National Security (Intelligence) Professionals;” and, more importantly, take sides with a “ruthless-foreign-dictator” and money-grubbing side-whiner such as Putin.

Question: Why is President Trump seeking to obfuscate in the minds of the American people what Russia (Putin) is attempting to do to American society? Is it that President Trump does not want to be held accountable for his “own” narcissistic ignorance of international affairs? We all understand that President Trump has been extremely successful in “financially-marketing” the “Trump” name as an instrument of money-making. What’s in a name? For President Trump it is obviously making money, not “spiritual-moral-character”. But, here’s what the Bible says about a name: “A good name is rather to be chosen than great riches, and loving favour rather than silver and gold.” (Proverbs 22:1). With President Trump, all the American people need to do is follow the “Money-Trail”, and it will lead you directly to the goose that lays the golden egg. For example, the Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, is the former CEO of Exxon Mobil. President Trump and Secretary of State Tillerson can change foreign policy initiatives toward Russia. And, on the table for rebuilding Russia as a great nation-state is a $155 billion oil deal between Exxon and Russia. Need I say more!!! America should never economically fatten frogs for snakes, because “The rich man’s wealth is his strong city, and as an high wall in his own conceit.” But, on the other hand, for a Christian believer: “The name of the Lord is a strong tower: the righteous runneth into it, and is safe.” (Proverbs 18:10).

My earnest prayer is that all Americans will: “Walk in wisdom toward them that are without, redeeming the time.” (Colossians 4:5). Trust me, putting money in the treasury of your worst enemy is not a wise proposition, or prudent politics, nor good foreign policy common sense. For after all, Russia desires to be what we are as a civilized-democratic-society. Russia desires greatness not through peace, diplomacy and democracy, but through warfare. The Russian motto is: “My way or the highway”. More often than not, death, and destruction in-between.

Every American should: “Let your speech be always with grace, seasoned with salt, that ye may know how ye ought to answer every man.” (Colossians 4:6). My Fellow Americans, this scriptural verse is only spiritually declaring that as a Nation founded upon spiritual precepts and concepts we should be better than what was elected as the 45th President. Above all, American women need to spiritually understand that they are not merely sexual-objects created to simply maximize the sexual-pleasure-principle; they are our mothers, sisters, and daughters who are also potential mothers. More importantly, “But she that liveth in pleasure is dead while she liveth.” (1 Timothy 5:6). For it is written: “Whoso findeth a wife findeth a good thing, and obtaineth favour of the Lord.” (Proverbs 18: 22). Selah!