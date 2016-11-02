Former Houston Texans Great Andre Johnson Retires after 14 Seasons in the NFL

After 14 seasons, former Texans player, Andre Johnson retires from the NFL.

After a lackluster season with the Indianapolis Colts, Johnson fought his way back to get on the Tennessee Titans roster this season. Six weeks into the regular season after contributing 9 catches and two touchdowns and seeing less and less playing time, Johnson decided to hang up his helmet.

Charley Casserly, former Texans general manager spoke highly of the wide receiver after Monday’s announcement saying, “There’s not many players, when you draft them — even when you draft them high — that you figure are going to be Pro Bowl players and dominant players … but Andre did. Andre was the biggest, fastest, most-talented wide receiver that I ever scouted. We worked him out at the University of Miami on grass. He ran 4.35. And he played fast on the tape.”

Casserly went on to say, “He’s a Hall of Famer. His next stop’s the Hall of Fame. I was fortunate enough to be around Art Monk in Washington and as great as Art was, I think Andre is ahead of him. And Jerry Rice is acknowledged as the best receiver in football, but I’ll say this: Andre had as much talent as Jerry Rice. He just didn’t play for the 49ers and a Super Bowl team with Super Bowl, Hall of Fame quarterbacks in their prime. He’s as good as Jerry Rice in many areas — in all areas. … This guy was a dominant, dominant player in the National Football League.”

In addition to being a great football player, Andre Johnson has been a valued member of the Houston community hosting his annual holiday shopping spree for children. Even after leaving the Houston Texans and signing with the Colts, he kept the tradition alive by holding the annual spree that allowed 12 children in custody of child protective services to ransack a Toys ‘R’ Us.

Johnson was the third overall pick during the 2003 NFL draft and played 12 seasons with the Houston Texans. He finishes his career as a 7 time ProBowler, 70 touchdowns, 1,062 reg season catches for 14,185 yards. He led the league in receiving yards with 1,575 in 2008 and 1,569 2009. He also led the league in catches during 2006 with 103 and 2008 with 115. Andre Johnson is easily the most accomplished Texans player to date.