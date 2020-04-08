Fort Bend County ‘Stay Home to Save Lives’ Order Helps Flatten the Curve

Modeling Projections Show Target Date Moving Two Weeks Later

Fort Bend County Judge KP George and Health and Human Services Director Dr. Jacquelyn Johnson Minter recently reported to the Commissioners’ Court that the social distancing measures may be having a positive effect in reducing the spread of coronavirus in the region.

Dr. Minter reported that COVID-19 modeling projections from the University of Texas, School of Public Health are now projecting the peak disease incidence in the Houston area may be around April 23, which is approximately two weeks later than the earlier projection of April 7.

“I am proud to announce that the people of Fort Bend County are joining together to effectively flatten the curve to fight this invisible enemy,” said Judge KP George on Tuesday, after the meeting. “Our community must continue to be diligent about following the ‘Stay Home to Save Lives’ Order on social distancing and best sanitary practices.”

In the open session of the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court, Dr. Minter presented the cautiously positive results. She explained the importance of a later projected peak time is positive because it allows hospitals to not be overwhelmed. Hospitals in Fort Bend County are currently not experiencing surge capacity which is also positive.

“This is not the time to loosen up our best practices or else we could see a very sharp increase. We need to continue to stay the course and stay at home,” Dr. Minter said Tuesday after the meeting. “The modeling projection’s expected peak date being pushed back two weeks may be good news, but it is far too early to relax social distancing or stay home measures because of the continued potential for a devastating impact from the virus.”

Fort Bend County releases numbers of cases of coronavirus, hospitalization and deaths through the community impact dashboard online, which is updated daily. The numbers posted online are carefully reported to be sure cases are accurately counted for the region.