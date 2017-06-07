Fort Bend Students Commit to HCC on “Decision Day”

More than 5,500 Fort Bend high school seniors recently packed the house for the 2nd Annual Fort Bend “Decision Day” at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land.

All 11 high schools in the Fort Bend Independent School District were represented at Fort Bend “Decision Day,” where students pledged to continue their education upon high school graduation. On a local level, over 500 of the seniors in attendance committed to attend Houston Community College (HCC) in the upcoming Fall semester.

During the two-hour event, Swoop, the HCC mascot, celebrated the Class of 2017 by handing out HCC t-shirts and lunch boxes to all of the students who committed to HCC. Students also enjoyed a special presentation by a drum line and a step team from one of the Fort Bend elementary schools, as well as previously recorded videos of several students freestyle rapping about attending college. During the five-hour event, the students heard motivational speeches from Super Bowl Champion Martellus Bennett and from professional skater Mike Smith.

“It was a cool event and I’m glad I could be a part of such a big step in a young person’s life,” said Libby Atilano, an HCC Southwest College recruiter. “You could feel the students’ excitement and enthusiasm as they prepared to begin their college journey.”

HCC is proud to be a sponsor of this annual event that promotes the importance of higher education. All of the students who attended Fort Bend “Decision Day” committed to either attend a two-year college, attend a four-year university or enlist in the U.S. military.

For more information on how to register for classes at HCC, visit: hccs.edu/apply.