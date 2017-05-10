Forty Plus Models Founder Callie Lewis – Watson Given Keys to the City of Houston at 24th Annual Scholarship Luncheon and Fashion Show

ABOVE: Top 10 Producers for Forty Plus models fashion show. (from l to r) Deborah Lockett, Forty Plus President/CEO; Nancy Jones, Jacqueline Miller, Cecilia Richardson, Wythel Price, Chairperson; Debra Ali-Williams, Top Model of the Year; Marissa Ruffin, 1st runner-up; Mary Blakely, 2nd runner-up; Vernitta Lenor, Gloria Legington and Vivian Singleton

To close out the month of April, over 2,000 attendees gathered on a Sunday afternoon at the Hilton Americas for the Callie Lewis-Watson (CLW) Forty Plus Models, Inc. 24th Annual Scholarship Luncheon and Fashion Show.

Considered to be the biggest fashion event of the year, over 40 female and male models hit the runway showing off some of the hottest and latest fashions, while taking the time to provide over a dozen high school graduates with much-needed scholarships.

Forty Plus Models, Inc. was a dream that was first conceived by Callie Lewis-Watson, a native Houstonian, who officially launched the organization in 1993, seeking to create a platform to promote a sense of fashion and style for mature women and men, while providing non-traditional scholarship opportunities for students in need and promoting leadership and awareness in the community.

After eighteen years of service, Emeritus Callie Lewis-Watson retired as president of Forty Plus Models, Inc. to move on to the next phase of her life. Callie’s daughter, Debra Lockett, now serves as President and CEO of the organization started by her mother, and continues to move the organization forward with new and innovative ideas.

Owner of Callie’s Hats and Heels in Pearland, Texas, Lockett incorporates her diverse selection of high fashion hats into the annual scholarship fashion show. During the event this year, Callie was honored by U.S. Representatives Al Green and Sheila Jackson Lee, and was surprised with the “keys to the City of Houston” from Mayor Sylvester Turner. She was honored in a variety of other ways as well, particularly seeing the kids receive their scholarships.

Callie is the mother of three children, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is a member of New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church – Pastor Rev. B. Lockett. Callie is a native of Kilgore, Texas and a proud Jack Yates High School graduate. She received her RN degree from Alvin Community College, and a Cardiology Specialist Certificate from St. Luke’s Hospital. She retired from St. Luke’s Hospital after 35 years of service as a Cardiology Specialist RN Supervisor. Callie is also a graduate of Barbizon school of Modeling-Houston and was acknowledged as “Most Likely to Succeed.” She is also a graduate of Mayo-Hill Modeling School. Modeling has been in Callie’s blood for many years. She has graced the community with style and dignity, on and off the runway. Callie has modeled for many profit and nonprofit organizations, churches and sororities.

Callie is a lifetime member of the National Women of Achievement (NWOA); a member of the Houston NAACP; National Council of Negro Women (NCNW); Jack Yates Fabulous Fifties; Eta Phi Beta Sorority – past President, past Regional Historian and past Regional President of the Year; and past board member of Kumba House.

Known as a woman who has been a part of some astounding community service projects, Callie has held many positions such as: Vice President of Jack Yates Fabulous Fifties; Chairperson of the National Women of Achievement, Regional Chairperson for National Women of Achievement; National Chairperson of Ms. NWOA; past board member of Fashion Statement; Black Heritage; judged Hal Jackson Talented Teens Pageant; sponsored two young ladies in the Hal Jackson Talented Teens Pageant; and judged Ms. Black Houston Pageant.

Outstanding event!