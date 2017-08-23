Forward Times’ Jeffrey L. Boney Receives Honorary Doctorate in Organizational Leadership

ABOVE: Jeffrey L. Boney receiving his Honorary Doctorate in Organizational Leadership at JKU Graduation and Awards ceremony

Congratulations to the Forward Times’ own, Dr. Jeffrey L. Boney, who received an Honorary Doctorate in Organizational Leadership from Juliana King University (JKU) this past Saturday, August 19, at the Houston Hilton Westchase for their 2017 Graduation and Awards Ceremony.

Jeffrey was nominated to receive the honorary doctorate because of his longstanding history of business and professional accomplishments, along with his civic and community involvement, leadership skills, and steadfast commitment to making a difference in the world.

Jeffrey is a graduate of Texas Southern University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Management. He has served as an Adjunct Professor in the school of Business Administration at Houston Community College, and in addition to his many endeavors, Jeffrey serves as Associate Editor, and is a nationally award-winning journalist for the historic Houston Forward Times newspaper. Jeffrey is a frequent contributor on CNN Headline News, being regularly featured on the “Nancy Grace Show” and “Primetime Justice with Ashleigh Banfield,” and is a dynamic, international speaker with a no-nonsense approach to business and leadership development, community engagement and economic empowerment.

Jeffrey is the founder and chief executive officer of the Texas Business Alliance. Just prior to launching the Texas Business Alliance, and after 11 years, Jeffrey resigned from Washington Mutual Bank, and served as president and chief executive officer of the Greater Houston Black Chamber, formerly known as the Houston Citizens Chamber of Commerce (HCCC). He is also one of the founders of The Black Dollar Project, a business initiative created to activate ‘economic empowerment’ between Black businesses and Black consumers in order to promote financial security, wealth building and positive growth. Jeffrey has successfully developed curriculum and launched three major programs, the Youth Entrepreneurship Academy™ (YEA), Business Enterprise Academy™ (BEA) and the One Woman™ National Business Conference. He is also vice president and chief financial officer of BoneFide Development Group, a certified, minority–owned infrastructure management firm that has served the Texas region since 1997.

Jeffrey has received numerous awards and recognition for his civic and community involvement and his leadership skills. He is a graduate of Project Blueprint, a United Way leadership program, who awarded him the Dorothy F. Caram Commitment to Leadership Award on behalf of the United Way. Staying connected to the community, Jeffrey serves in the following capacities: Vice Chair-Missouri City Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program; member of the 100 Black Men of America; member of the Board of Directors for the Better Business Bureau (BBB), PeopleFund and for the Julius and Lenora Carter Scholarship and Youth Foundation; past member of the Board of Directors and Class XXVII graduate of Leadership Houston, an organization that annually trains an elite group of active business and civic leaders to effect positive change in Houston; past board member for The Forge for Families; and is an active volunteer with several community organizations. His contributions to the business arena have positively impacted and financially empowered many communities.

Please join us in congratulations the Forward Times’ own, Dr. Jeffrey L. Boney, on this distinguished honor and incredible milestone.