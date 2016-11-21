Freedman’s Town Bricks Destroyed: Someone at City Hall Had To Know Something

Back in July 2014, the Forward Times wrote an article entitled, “The Attack on Our Sacred Streets | Houston City Council Votes Unanimously to Uproot Streets Built by Former Slaves” and another article in January 2015 entitled, “Modern Day Reparations? | Does the City of Houston Owe Descendants of Freedman’s Town for the Land and Brick Streets?” where the issues surrounding the preservation of the rich history of Freemen’s Town in Houston’s historic Fourth Ward had been a major hot topic for years.

For over twenty years, several local Freedmen’s Town organizations have worked tirelessly to preserve Freedmen’s Town, and up until today, the bricks had avoided being fully tampered with. To the surprise of many residents and community activists, and without notice, a contractor came on the scene with a backhoe and completely destroyed nearly 40 feet worth of the historic bricks and according to the city they allegedly knew nothing about it.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, who is currently in Mexico, issued a statement via Twitter:

“The work on Andrew St in Freedman’s Town was not authorized and should not have occurred. I will address it when I return. The contractor should preserve any and all bricks removed from Andrew St. No one should have touched Andrew St w/o my specific authorization.”

The question now becomes, however, how did this contractor receive the go-ahead to commit this horrible action and who authorized the work to begin without regard to the historic bricks. Man individuals believe the response of the city and the contractor doesn’t pass the smell test, like longtime community activist and historian Deloyd Parker of the S.H.A.P.E. Community Center.

“Somebody knows something,” said Parker. “I find it extremely ironic that this type of action would take place, the moment that the mayor of this city heads out of town. The kids at Gregory Lincoln School are right across the street from these bricks and while they are supposed to be learning about our great history, a contractor is directly across the street from them destroying a major part of their history. It’s totally not right and we need some immediate answers and somebody needs to be held accountable.”

This is extremely peculiar and raises major questions, particularly after these very streets were under attack by city leadership back in 2014, when in a sweeping unanimous decision, former Houston Mayor Annise Parker and the entire Houston City Council voted to remove these historic bricks from Andrews and Wilson streets in Freedmen’s Town. This has seemingly been on the radar of city leadership for some time and once again raises many red flags as to how something like this could happen without the mayor, city council members and city staff knowing about it. A contractor does not carry out work unless they have orders to do so, so the questions become, who gave the order and who all knew about it.

Fourth Ward is the site of Freedmen’s Town, which was a post-U.S. Civil War area, composed primarily of recently freed slaves. Settled on the banks of the Buffalo Bayou, in 1865, freedmen descended upon Houston from plantations throughout Texas to make a community for themselves as freedmen and women. They chose the banks of the Buffalo Bayou because the land was inexpensive and because Whites did not want to settle on that land. The land was so unattractive to Whites because it was swampy and prone to flooding. Being tired of walking and slopping around in Houston swamp’s mud and after appealing to the city for support for street improvements in which they did not get, leaders of Freedmen’s Town worked and galvanized the residents to pay for their bricks and to make their own improvements with bricks made at the Pullman Brick Company, a Black-owned business. Rev. Jack Yates, Rev. Jeremiah Smith, and Ned P. Pullum were three of the major Fourth Ward area ministers and were instrumental in helping build Freedmen’s Town. It has been said that in the early 20th century, members of the congregation of the Rev. Smith paved Andrew Street with the first bricks after the City of Houston refused to pave it.

The Forward Times will continue to monitor the situation and keep its readers up-to-date on the latest surrounding the Freedmen’s Town brick streets.

PHOTO CREDIT: Ralph Nickerson