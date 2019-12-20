Frisco Lone Star Wide Receiver Marvin Mims Named 2019 Mr. Texas Football

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the leading publication for all things football in Texas, and the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl are proud to announce Frisco Lone Star wide receiver Marvin Mims as the recipient of the 2019 Mr. Texas Football High School Player of the Year presented by Wells Fargo. Mims will be honored on the field at the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl on Friday, December 27th at NRG Stadium, when the Oklahoma State Cowboys take on the Texas A&M Aggies.



Mr. Texas Football presented by Wells Fargo annually recognizes the most outstanding high school football player in the state of Texas.



Mims, a 6-foot, 173-pound receiver, put together one of the most remarkable seasons in Texas high school football history, finishing with 117 catches for a national record 2,629 yards and 32 touchdowns. Aside from his national single-season receiving yards mark, Mims also finishes as the state’s all-time leading receiver in a career, finishing with 5,485 yards — breaking the mark set by Jordan Shipley in 2003. His prolific talents fueled a Frisco Lone Star offense that averaged 49.2 points per game and pushed the Rangers into the Class 5A Division I state semifinals for just the second time in program history. Mims’ gaudy numbers and stalwart leadership make him a worthy recipient of the 2019 Mr. Texas Football Player of the Year award.



Former winners of the award include 2018 Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray (2013 and 2014 winner, Allen), 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel (2010 winner, Kerrville Tivy), former Texas Longhorns running back Johnathan Gray (2011 winner, Aledo), Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Jacquizz Rodgers (2007 winner, Lamar Consolidated), current Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (2017 winner, Denton Ryan) and Carolina Panthers quarterback Garrett Gilbert (2008 winner, Lake Travis). Mission Veterans Memorial quarterback Landry Gilpin, now at Southwestern University, took home the honor in 2018.



Fans, coaches and players voted for the state’s player of the week each week during the high school season by going to TexasFootball.com. Each weekly winner was announced online on each of the voting sites and their social media pages. All of the weekly winners were nominated for the Player of the Year award. The winner is selected at the conclusion of the high school football season, based on votes cast throughout the season as well as editorial staff consideration. The votes were tabulated by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.



The 2019 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl will once again feature a matchup between Big 12 and SEC opponents, as the Oklahoma State Cowboys face off with the Texas A&M Aggies. The 2018 Bowl featured the Baylor Bears, representing the Big 12 Conference, and the Vanderbilt Commodores, representing the SEC. The Bears defeated the Commodores, 45-38, in a thrilling offensive shootout. Overall, the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl has ranked in the Top-5 in attendance since 2014, trailing only the Rose, Cotton, Peach and Sugar Bowls in that time.



For more information on the Mr. Texas Football Award, visit http://www.academytexasbowl.com/ or www.texasfootball.com.