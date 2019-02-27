From Home-Based Business to Retail Success

J.I.V.E. Juice Founder Tamala Austin Honored by Texas Governor Abbott at State of the State Address

ABOVE: Juice Founder Tamala Austin with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott after being acknowledged at his biennial State of the State address

In his biennial State of the State address on February 5, Texas Governor Greg Abbott delivered a message touting the strong economy and workforce that is currently on display in Texas. In delivering that strong message, Gov. Abbott chose to highlight the success story of J.I.V.E. Juice founder Tamala Austin, who the Forward Times has featured and highlighted on numerous occasions regarding her overall success and growth.

This past November, the Forward Times highlighted Austin after she announced that J.I.V.E. Juice had recently become the first juice company owned by an African American to ever be placed inside of a Whole Foods.

“Inspiration, hard work and drive pay off in Texas; they paid off for Tamala,” Gov. Abbott stated, citing the growth of J.I.V.E. Juice from a home-based business into a retail success. “Let us thank you for your inspiration of what a business leader can be.”

Austin left her secure job in Corporate America and launched the business full-time, and received a standing ovation by state leaders in honor of her accomplishments.

“It was an incredible honor to be recognized by the governor and the legislature for my dedication and inspiration. I look forward to even more growth and excitement as J.I.V.E. Juice expands to more Whole Foods locations across the United States,” said Austin. “I enjoyed connecting with state leaders in politics and small business to share my story.”

Gov. Abbott also noted the state’s strength for African American- and Hispanic-owned businesses and women entrepreneurs, while noting Texas’ overall growth in business and population. There are 1.1 million minority-owned businesses in Texas, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration, and Texas is top in the nation for the economic clout of its women-owned businesses.

“When women succeed, Texas succeeds,” Gov. Abbott emphasized.

Earning national headlines after the Whole Foods announcement last November, J.I.V.E. Juice has gotten rave reviews, allowing customers the opportunity to enjoy top sellers such as their Green Delight, Morning Glory, Energy Blast, Apple Berry Fiber and Sweet Beats. Her popular brand can be found at the 101 North Loop West location of Whole Foods 365 in northwest Houston. With vegetarian and vegan options, the goal is to help people “learn how to transition to and maintain a healthy lifestyle that is both pleasurable and sustainable.”

J.I.V.E. Juice has grown into a major juice delivery service throughout the Greater Houston area, providing organic cold-pressed fruit juices and smoothies to support a healthy lifestyle. With vegetarian and vegan options, the goal is to help people learn how to transition to and maintain a healthy lifestyle that is both pleasurable and sustainable.

Austin is also the author of “Love My Body Again: 21-Day Meditation to Create Your Best Body Now” and a certified health coach.

For more information on J.I.V.E. Juice, please visit www.jivejuicecompany.com.