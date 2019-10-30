Frost Bank Enhances Houston’s Historic Third Ward with New Financial Center

Groundbreaking Ceremony Brings Out a Number of Community Supporters

ABOVE: Mayor Sylvester Turner joins other Houston city leaders and Frost Bank executives at groundbreaking ceremony for new Frost Financial Center in Houston’s historic Third Ward community

This past week, Frost Bank, a subsidiary of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc., held a groundbreaking ceremony for its newest Frost Financial Center in Houston’s historic Third Ward.

The site of the new Frost Financial Center is located at 3432 Scott St., directly on the corner of Scott and Holman St. The Frost Financial Center is expected to open in 2020.

Several members of the Frost Bank executive team joined elected officials, community leaders and other dignitaries to take part in the grand event, such as Frost Bank Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Phillip D. Green, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston City Council Member Dwight Boykins (District D), Emancipation Economic Development Executive Director Cary P. Yates, and many more.

Pastor Manson B. Johnson II of Holman Street Baptist Church and Forward Times Publisher/CEO Karen Carter Richards at Frost Financial Center groundbreaking ceremony on the corner of Scott and Holman

The Texas Southern University “Ocean of Soul” Marching Band provided entertainment and some tasty goodies were provided to attendees from the locally-owned, Not Jus’ Donuts Bakery.

Last year, Frost Bank announced its plans to nearly double the number of financial centers it has in the Houston region through 2020 and the company stated at the time that it expects their expansion will lead to the creation of more than 200 new jobs at Frost Bank in the Houston region, with 25 new financial centers being opened over that timeframe and will bring additional economic development in the Houston region from design, construction and renovation activities. The other new financial centers will be in communities throughout the Greater Houston region, from Conroe in the north and League City in the south to Katy in the west and Baytown in the east, and will include several infill areas in between.

Frost Bank already has 32 financial centers and around 600 employees in Houston, and based on the size and growing economy of the Houston region, Frost Bank sees ample opportunities for expansion in the market.

“While many other banks are reducing their presence, Frost is growing,” said Green. “Our value proposition, which promises a square deal – excellence at a fair price – and our award-winning customer service will definitely resonate with the fast-growing Houston region.”

Frost Bank Chairman and CEO Phillip D. Green speaks to attendees at groundbreaking ceremony

In addition to the expansion, including the exciting new site in Third Ward, Frost Bank has a significant sponsorship with the Houston Rockets. Fans attending games at the Toyota Center should notice significantly expanded Frost signage in the arena. Frost Bank and the Rockets are also in the process of planning several events in the Houston area where customers will be able to interact with players and other team officials.

Frost already has strong roots in the Greater Houston area, having first expanded here back in 1977. After the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, Frost was the first big bank in the Greater Houston area to rebound, reopening branches the day after the storm passed. In September 2017, Frost Bank also announced a donation of $1 million from the Frost Bank Charitable Foundation to nonprofits offering relief to those affected by the hurricane.

For more information about Frost Bank, please visit their website at www.frostbank.com.