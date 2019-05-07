Gayle King Negotiates $11M Deal with CBS News

Gayle King has secured the bag and doubled her salary by negotiating a new $11 million-a-year deal with CBS News.

Amid a massive overhaul of CBS’ morning show and evening news broadcasts, King will continue to host “CBS This Morning.”

Her new deal is a huge boost from her current $5 million a year.

One network insider said King could be making even more.

King — who toyed with leaving the network — went into the negotiations for her new salary looking for “Stephanopoulos money,” a reference to George Stephanopoulos’ recent ABC deal worth between $15 million and $18 million.

King’s BFF Oprah Winfrey revealed she had told King to go for broke.

“I said, ‘Get what you want. Get exactly what you want, because now’s the time. And if you don’t get what you want, then make the next right move,’ ” the media mogul told The Hollywood Reporter — saying she had even pushed King’s attorney for her pal.

King will stay on “This Morning,” while her co-host Norah O’Donnell will leave the show and is poised to take over as anchor of “CBS Evening News,” pushing Jeff Glor out of the gig.