GET UP AND GO FOR IT PT. 3

John 16:33 New International Version (NIV)

33 “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.”

Forward Thinkers, when you are down or going through something, make sure you allow God’s Word to do the appraisal on your situation and not the world or your emotions.

To one person the situation looks hopeless but to the person with a view from God’s Word, the situation simply looks like another job for El Shaddai.

Forward Thinkers, we will go through some stuff in this world. The bible makes that clear in both the Old and New Testaments but how we handle the stuff we go through will be based on how we handle God’s Word.

Let’s take a look at John chapter 11 from the viewpoint of Get Up and Go For It:

John 11 New International Version (NIV)

The Death of Lazarus

11 Now a man named Lazarus was sick. He was from Bethany, the village of Mary and her sister Martha. 2 (This Mary, whose brother Lazarus now lay sick, was the same one who poured perfume on the Lord and wiped his feet with her hair.) 3 So the sisters sent word to Jesus, “Lord, the one you love is sick.”

4 When he heard this, Jesus said, “This sickness will not end in death. No, it is for God’s glory so that God’s Son may be glorified through it.”5 Now Jesus loved Martha and her sister and Lazarus.

17 On his arrival, Jesus found that Lazarus had already been in the tomb for four days.

23 Jesus said to her, “Your brother will rise again.”

43 When he had said this, Jesus called in a loud voice, “Lazarus, come out!” 44 The dead man came out, his hands and feet wrapped with strips of linen, and a cloth around his face.

Jesus said to them, “Take off the grave clothes and let him go.”

Forward Thinkers, the first thing I want to explore is the fact that Lazarus, Mary, and Martha are all experiencing a difficult situation even though it is clear they have a personal relationship with Jesus.

Forward Thinkers, stop allowing holier than thou church folks to make you feel like your relationship with Jesus is broken because you’re going through a difficult season in life.

Forward Thinkers, the bible actually repeats in several verses how trials and tribulations are part of our Christian walk.

Forward Thinkers, I believe and I probably have a witness or two, that the closer you get to Jesus, the more pressurized life becomes.

Mary is even known to be an extravagant worshipper. Remember, she anointed Jesus’ feet with expensive perfume using her hair but that didn’t exempt her from the issues of life. Forward Thinkers, sometimes we have to worship through the pains of life.

Vs.4 – Jesus said no matter what it currently looks like, God will get the glory out of this story.

Time and Test

Vs.6 – Jesus stayed away 2 days

Forward Thinkers, Jesus promised it would be alright. Therefore, we must hold on through the silence.

Forward Thinkers, both Mary and Martha will declare: “Lord, if you would have only been here, our brother would not have died.” This is the reality of faith: we walk by faith not by sight and our faith must be strong enough to see in the dark.

Vs.14 – Jesus says “Lazarus is dead and for your sake I am glad I was not there so you may believe.”

Forward Thinkers, this sounds insensitive and mean but Jesus is really preparing them to be mature in faith and we must also use negative places to mature us.

Forward Thinkers, this is an old question but the answer is still strong today. Is there anything too hard for God? No, there is not, yesterday, today, or tomorrow.

Vs.20 – Martha left the house. Mary stayed at the house.

-Question: who was wrong? Answer: no one

Forward Thinkers, when we are dealing with life issues, there is no one way to respond and sometimes we add to our situations by trying to please others while we are dealing with heavy loads.

Martha, an extrovert did better being in the mix.

Mary, an introvert felt better being alone.

Is this a 6 or a 9? Your view will be based on your position, so quit spending countless hours trying to convince people you are right and they are wrong.

Vs.23 – Your brother will rise again.

-A comforting word: we can trust God’s word through it all

-A current word: now faith, I AM, God’s word is always on time

-A prophetic word: spoken then but active now/seed time harvest time

Vs. 29 – Mary got up when she heard this.

Forward Thinkers, position yourself to hear a word that can get you up.

Forward Thinkers, notice nothing had changed yet except what she heard.

Vs.31 – Many were in the house with Mary comforting her

Forward Thinkers, who are you listening to this season?

Forward Thinkers, many were talking but not saying anything and nothing moved her until she heard the right words.

Forward Thinkers, people of faith need to hear words of faith.

Vs.39 – Take away the stone.

Forward Thinkers, we must identify the stones in our lives and take them away.

Forward Thinkers, we must change our expectations because Jesus is not bounded by past results.

Forward Thinkers, if you believe then you will see the glory of God.

Forward Thinkers, Jesus says this is for the benefit of those watching this unfold. Yes, your life story is really a Jesus story.

Vs.43 – Lazarus come out (insert your name or situation).

Final instructions: Take off the grave clothes (you are no longer stuck in your past).

Forward Thinkers, free your hands to do a new thing.

Forward Thinkers, untie your feet and walk into a new destiny.

Forward Thinkers, remove the mask from your eyes and regain your vision.

Forward Thinkers, take the muzzle off your mouth and declare, “I’m getting up and going for it.”

