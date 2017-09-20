GHBC Gives Back to Those Impacted by Hurricane Harvey in Missouri City

This past Saturday, the Greater Houston Black Chamber of Commerce (GHBC) served lunch to those impacted by Hurricane Harvey in the Lake Olympia subdivision. Local partners Boogies BBQ and Second Mile Mission provided food and water for the event. In attendance throughout the day were NAACP Interim National President and CEO Derrick Johnson, NAACP Texas State Conference President Gary Bledsoe, GHCB Chairwoman Courtney Johnson Rose, State Rep. Ron Reynolds, Constable Gary Majors, Claude Cummings, Jeffrey L. Boney, members from the NAACP Missouri City & Vicinity branch, and many more.