GHBC Honors “Best and Brightest” Black Businesses in Houston at 23rd Annual Pinnacle Awards

ABOVE: Troi and Kelley Taylor of Taylor Construction Management, Pinnacle Award Winner

This past Saturday, October 21, the Greater Houston Black Chamber (GHBC) hosted its 23rd Annual Pinnacle Awards event at the Marriott Marquis in downtown Houston.

The Pinnacle is regarded as the most prestigious award bestowed upon African American entrepreneurs, who have not only succeeded in business, but have positively impacted the communities and industries they serve in the Greater Houston metropolitan area.

Tamar Davis, Broadway featured actress and Grammy nominated singer, served as the host of the awards show, which featured local favorite live band Indiepocket, who performed during the event and for the dance party that followed the awards show.

The Pinnacle finalist pool was an impressive group of diverse businesses representing an array of industries. This year’s nominees were: Marshall Isom, Optimum Security Professionals; Sterling & Stephen Carter, Sterling Staffing Solutions; Warren Broadnax, She’s Happy Hair; Orgena D. Keener, Kaffeine Coffee Internet & Office Café; Jacqueline Camphor, Accentuals Consulting, LLC; Roshunda Jackson, Joie De Fine Linen Rentals; Troi and Kelley Taylor, Taylor Construction Management, LLC; and Patricia Hogan Williams, The Imani School.

Of the eight finalists, only four walked away with the coveted Pinnacle Award. Those four were:

She’s Happy Hair

Sterling Staffing Solutions

Taylor Construction Management

The Imani School

International businessman Warren Broadnax, along with his co-founder Marcus Bowers, lead She’s Happy Hair, which is the number one supplier of virgin hair in the United States, with operations in six storefront locations in Houston, Dallas-Ft. Worth and Detroit.

Providing medical staffing services to home health agencies, hospices, hospitals, and rehab facilities, Sterling & Stephen Carter of Sterling Staffing Solutions grew from the owner’s home health agency to thrive, leading the State of Texas in the saturated, fraud-ridden market.

Husband and wife duo, Troi and Kelley Taylor have carefully crafted a blueprint for global success in the construction management industry. As an emerging business, they are breaking down barriers. The team is led by faith and committed to ensuring a lasting family legacy.

Thirty-year education veteran Patricia Hogan Williams founded the internationally acclaimed The Imani School, the largest independent private, predominately African American school to develop self-confidence, Christian values and academic excellence among children.

The GHBC also awarded the 2017 Mack H. Hannah Upstart Award to Valesco Raymond of Kaliber Choice LLC. The Upstart Award recognizes a business with operations of less than two years, entrepreneurial prominence and upwardly trending financial growth, and is accompanied by a $2,500 cash prize which is sponsored by LaneStaffing. The other finalists were: Faheem Smith of Inkredible Dance Floors and Dr. Teriya M. Richmond, MD, MPH, PLLC.

GHBC also honored Houston Business Development, Inc. President and CEO Marlon Mitchell with the Mickey Leland Entrepreneurial Public Service Award; Local entrepreneur Stephanie Oliver Parrish with the Endurance Award; Sharon Owens and Genora Boykins, owners of La’Maison Midtown Bed & Breakfast, with the Excellence Award; United Healthcare Regional Marketing Director Carl McGowan with the Advocate of the Year Award and Tom Joyner, “The Hardest Working Man in Radio,” with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Greater Houston Black Chamber (GHBC) considers itself the leading organization representing African American entrepreneurs and small businesses in the Greater Houston area, with a focus on advocacy, awareness and access, and success at championing increased minority participation on municipal and state contracts.

Congratulations to all of the winners, honorees, finalists, along with the GHBC board and staff!