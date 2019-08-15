GirlTrek Launches Nationwide Volunteer Search

GirlTrek is currently recruiting Black women throughout the country to serve in the coveted neighborhood captain role. Together, these volunteer leaders will host 1,000 walks in Black neighborhoods by the end of 2019.



The largest health movement and nonprofit for Black women in the country, GirlTrek has launched a nationwide volunteer search for 3,000 Black women to serve as neighborhood captains to lead public walks in their communities. The goal: To lead 1,000 walks in the Blackest neighborhoods in the U.S. across cities like New Orleans, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Oakland, Chicago, Pittsburg and more. GirlTrek’s other goal: To inspire 1 million Black women to walk in the direction of their healthiest, most fulfilled lives by the year 2020.



“Prepare to occupy every Black neighborhood in America. Black women will save the world and you will be on the frontlines,” said GirlTrek cofounder, T. Morgan Dixon. “Fifty years from now, when your grandkids are flipping through their history book and ask, ‘Where were you grandma?’ Be sure you can answer, ‘Look real close. See that fine neighborhood captain right there? That was your girl!’”



With 200,000 active members and counting, GirlTrek, as profiled on CNN, encourages Black women — across all backgrounds and walks of life — to use radical self-care and walking as practical steps to leading healthier, more fulfilled lives. It all starts with taking the pledge at GirlTrek.org.



The GirlTrek neighborhood captain program is a leadership development opportunity that provides volunteers free trainings such as mental first-aid, fun incentives and prizes in addition to meaningful ways to connect with other Black women around the country.



Neighborhood captains are instrumental in growing the GirlTrek movement. Not only do they lead safe and healthy walks that meet the needs of women at various fitness levels, they serve as GirlTrek ambassadors to recruit women to live healthier lives through walking all while creating a network and support system for Black women.



In a month’s time, GirlTrek has recruited and trained more than 100 for its pilot cohort of neighborhood captains. That means new walks in places like New York City; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Louisville, Kentucky; Savannah, Georgia and Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota. These recently trained leaders led their first public GirlTrek walks on Saturday, August 10th.

WHO : GirlTrek is the largest public health movement and nonprofit for Black women and girls.

: GirlTrek is the largest public health movement and nonprofit for Black women and girls. WHAT : GirlTrek is training 3,000 Black women to be neighborhood captains to lead GirlTrek walks in 55 of the highest-need cities in the country.

: GirlTrek is training 3,000 Black women to be neighborhood captains to lead GirlTrek walks in 55 of the highest-need cities in the country. WHEN: GirlTrek’s neighborhood captains will host 1,000 walks in the Blackest neighborhoods in America by the end of 2019.

About: To sign up to participate in the GirlTrek neighborhood captain program, please email lead@girltrek.org.

For more information about this movement visit www.girltrek.org.



About GirlTrek: GirlTrek was founded by T. Morgan Dixon and Vanessa Garrison. The two friends met in Los Angeles as college students. GirlTrek was recently featured on CNN and has been in The New York Times, People magazine, The Tom Joyner Morning Show and many other national outlets. GirlTrek’s second TED Talk in two years, The most powerful woman you’ve never heard of, was released earlier this year.