Where do We Go From Here: Community Or Chaos?

PICTURED ABOVE: Forward Times Associate Editor Jeffrey L. Boney moderating panel with Houston City Council Member Larry Green; Cynthia Ginyard, County Chair, Fort Bend County Democratic Party; and Houston Police Department Executive Asst. Chief George Buenik

Covenant Glen UMC, Forward Times Newspaper and the NAACP’s Economic Development Committee recently sponsored a community-forum event highlighting the socio-economic-moral issues facing American society. This event was the vision of Dr. Robert Childress, the senior pastor at Covenant Glen UMC. The event was moderated by Jeffrey L. Boney, associate editor of our very own Forward Times newspaper, and featured a various leaders, speakers and panelists, to address various topics surrounding education, business, contracting, technology, healthcare, law enforcement, politics and government.

In attendance were Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee and Congressman Al Green; State Representative Harold Dutton; Houston City Council Members Dwight Boykins and Larry Green; Dr. Austin Lane-President Texas Southern University; Atty. Erica Lee-Harris County Department of Education Trustee; Hagmon Simmons, Supt. of Texas Serenity Academy Charter School District; Johnny Molock, Technical Director of Bridging the Digital Divide; Carrin Patman, METRO-Chairperson; Atty. William Greer; J. Paul Johnson; Andrea Hoxie; Henry Ubi; Chibuzo Onyedin; Rafel Coyle; Houston Police Department Executive Asst. Chief George Buenik; and Houston Police Union Officials.

The purpose of the forum was to stop talking in “riddles” about solutions to the social ills facing the Black community, and to talk in fact-based-reality. Knowledge is power, and what better way to receive knowledge than from those who have the power to implement positive changes/solutions. A white paper solution document is currently being prepared by Bobby E. Mills, and a follow-up forum is being planned.