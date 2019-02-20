GO FOR IT 2019: ‘Dream It & Believe You Can Do It’

Forward Thinkers, in honor of Black History Month, and as we just celebrated the 90th birthday of the most decorated Dreamer in American history, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. we will look at our 2019 theme GO FOR IT from the sub-topic ‘Dream It & Believe You Can Do It.’

Forward Thinkers, if you don’t believe you can achieve your dreams then it will become a nightmare keeping you up at night and frustrating you throughout the day.

Before we deal with the main text today in Genesis let’s look at Ephesians 3:20 in the message bible to build a foundation strong enough to hold our dreams.

Ephesians 3:20 The Message (MSG)

20-21 God can do anything, you know—far more than you could ever imagine or guess or request in your wildest dreams! He does it, not by pushing us around, but by working within us, his Spirit deeply and gently within us.

1. God can do anything, so dream wild dreams and trust Him to blow your mind.

2. God can do more than you can imagine in your wildest thoughts.

3. God can do more than you can guess possible so give him something impossible to do for you.

4. God can do more than you can request of Him, so release wild faith and ask for more.

Forward Thinkers, dreaming cost you nothing but not chasing after your dreams, believing and trusting God to place inside of you what’s needed to achieve your dreams will cost you everything.

9 Lessons From Joseph the Dreamer in the Book of Genesis

Genesis 37:1 New International Version (NIV)

Joseph’s Dreams

37 Jacob lived in the land where his father had stayed, the land of Canaan.

Genesis 37:5 New International Version (NIV)

5 Joseph had a dream, and when he told it to his brothers, they hated him all the more.

Genesis 37:9 New International Version (NIV)

9 Then he had another dream, and he told it to his brothers. “Listen,” he said, “I had another dream, and this time the sun and moon and eleven stars were bowing down to me.”

1) START DREAMING RIGHT WHERE YOU ARE

-lived where his father had stayed but dreamed bigger than his father and grandfather ever did

-Forward Thinkers, your current location and situation doesn’t determine your the depth of your dreams but your open ear to God does make all the difference

-those around you don’t have the power to cancel your dreams

Genesis 37:18-20 New International Version (NIV)

18 But they saw him in the distance, and before he reached them, they plotted to kill him.

19 “Here comes that dreamer!” they said to each other. 20 “Come now, let’s kill him and throw him into one of these cisterns and say that a ferocious animal devoured him. Then we’ll see what comes of his dreams.”

2) YOUR DREAMS WILL COME UNDER ATTACK EARLY AND OFTEN

-Forward Thinkers, Satan will place dream killers in your path because he is afraid of you

-don’t be surprised if the first wave of attacks come from inside your personal circle

-friendly fire is not so friendly when you are the target

Genesis 37:21 New International Version (NIV)

21 When Reuben heard this, he tried to rescue him from their hands. “Let’s not take his life,” he said.

Genesis 37:27 New International Version (NIV)

27 Come, let’s sell him to the Ishmaelites and not lay our hands on him; after all, he is our brother, our own flesh and blood.” His brothers agreed.

Genesis 37:36 New International Version (NIV)

36 Meanwhile, the Midianites sold Joseph in Egypt to Potiphar, one of Pharaoh’s officials, the captain of the guard.

3) THEY CAN’T AND WON’T BE ABLE TO KILL YOU

-fact is you woke up this morning therefore their attempt didn’t work, so stop living like it did

-God said the weapon would not prosper but He never promised the weapon would not be formed against you

-Forward Thinkers, people who can’t handle your true value will sell you out

-jealous people will sell you out cheap just to remove your anointed self from their bitter presence

Genesis 39:2 New International Version (NIV)

2 The Lord was with Joseph so that he prospered, and he lived in the house of his Egyptian master.

Genesis 39:20-23 New International Version (NIV)

20 Joseph’s master took him and put him in prison, the place where the king’s prisoners were confined.

But while Joseph was there in the prison, 21 the Lord was with him; he showed him kindness and granted him favor in the eyes of the prison warden. 22 So the warden put Joseph in charge of all those held in the prison, and he was made responsible for all that was done there. 23 The warden paid no attention to anything under Joseph’s care, because the Lord was with Joseph and gave him success in whatever he did.

4) THE LORD IS WITH US/YOU

-Psalm 23:4 valley may be dark but I’m walking through with no fear because God is with me

-Joshua 1:5 I move through the attacks because I know God will never turn on me in the midst of the battle

-Matthew 28:20 I won’t quit because God promised to be with me to the end

Forward Thinkers, protection, favor and prosperity comes from God even when you’re going through trials, tribulations, and attacks, so stay encouraged.

Genesis 41:51 New International Version (NIV)

51Joseph named his first-born Manasseh and said, “It is because God has made me forget all my trouble and all my father’s household.”

5) GOD WILL GIVE US THE ABILITY TO FORGET IT

-Forward Thinkers, press on and forget that and go for it

-Forward Thinkers, don’t get stuck in that

Genesis 41:52 New International Version (NIV)

52 The second son he named Ephraim[a] and said, “It is because God has made me fruitful in the land of my suffering.”

6) GOD WILL MAKE US FRUITFUL IN THE FACE OF SUFFERING

-God will prepare a table for you in the presence of your enemies

-Forward Thinkers, remember Job lost everything but that’s not how his story ends and that same God is preparing double blessings with daily interest attached for you.

Genesis 42:8 New International Version (NIV)

8 Although Joseph recognized his brothers, they did not recognize him.

7) THEY WILL NOT RECOGNIZE YOU

-Forward Thinkers, thank God you are now a new creature with a new attitude and a new mindset and your habits of defeat have been destroyed to the point your enemies don’t even know you.

Forward Thinkers, if adversity reveals true character and builds up inner strength in 2019 you should be strong enough to bench press the Empire State Building.

Genesis 42:21-22 New International Version (NIV)

21 They said to one another, “Surely we are being punished because of our brother. We saw how distressed he was when he pleaded with us for his life, but we would not listen; that’s why this distress has come on us.”

22 Reuben replied, “Didn’t I tell you not to sin against the boy? But you wouldn’t listen! Now we must give an accounting for his blood.”

Joseph Makes Himself Known

45 Then Joseph could no longer control himself before all his attendants, and he cried out, “Have everyone leave my presence!” So there was no one with Joseph when he made himself known to his brothers. 2 And he wept so loudly that the Egyptians heard him, and Pharaoh’s household heard about it.

3 Joseph said to his brothers, “I am Joseph! Is my father still living?” But his brothers were not able to answer him, because they were terrified at his presence.

4 Then Joseph said to his brothers, “Come close to me.” When they had done so, he said, “I am your brother Joseph, the one you sold into Egypt! 5 And now, do not be distressed and do not be angry with yourselves for selling me here, because it was to save lives that God sent me ahead of you. 6 For two years now there has been famine in the land, and for the next five years there will be no plowing and reaping.7 But God sent me ahead of you to preserve for you a remnant on earth and to save your lives by a great deliverance.[a]

8 “So then, it was not you who sent me here, but God. He made me father to Pharaoh, lord of his entire household and ruler of all Egypt.9 Now hurry back to my father and say to him, ‘This is what your son Joseph says: God has made me lord of all Egypt. Come down to me; don’t delay. 10 You shall live in the region of Goshen and be near me—you, your children and grandchildren, your flocks and herds, and all you have.

8) GOD WILL DEAL WITH THEM YOUR JOB IS TO MOVE FORWARD

-Forward Thinkers, God says touch not my anointed and we are all part of God’s anointed family therefore God will fight our battle -Forward Thinkers, remember the mailman can’t afford to stop and fight every barking dog if he expects to complete his assignment

-Forward Thinkers, tears are not signs of weakness but strength

-good with these hands but only allowed to use to pray, praise, and lay out blessings

-an army on call ready to go to war but we must refuse to hit the send button

-daily praying Lord hold Simon back from cutting them up

Genesis 50:18-21 The Message (MSG)

18 Then the brothers went in person to him, threw themselves on the ground before him and said, “We’ll be your slaves.”

19-21 Joseph replied, “Don’t be afraid. Do I act for God? Don’t you see, you planned evil against me but God used those same plans for my good, as you see all around you right now—life for many people. Easy now, you have nothing to fear; I’ll take care of you and your children.” He reassured them, speaking with them heart-to-heart.

9) GOD IS GOING TO REVERSE THEIR PLANS AND GIVE YOU GREATNESS IN THEIR PRESENCE

-Forward Thinkers, you went through all that so you would be strong enough to GO FOR IT

-Forward Thinkers, you passed the test of 2008-2018 so you could accept the GO FOR IT challenge of 2019

-Forward Thinkers, you can now be trusted by God so you’re in position to GO FOR IT

Pastor E. A. Deckard is the Senior Pastor/Founder of the Green House International Church and is also the Co-Founder of the No More Blood Shed Movement in Houston, Texas. To contact Pastor Deckard for speaking engagements contact him at pastoreadeckard@pdq.net, or follow him by downloading the Green House International Church App through your App Store.