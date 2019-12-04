GO FOR IT 2019: THE GOSPEL MUST BE DECLARED

Mark 4:39-40 Amplified Bible (AMP)

39 And He got up and [sternly] rebuked the wind and said to the sea, “Hush, be still (muzzled)!” And the wind died down [as if it had grown weary] and there was [at once] a great calm [a perfect peacefulness]. 40 Jesus said to them, “Why are you afraid? Do you still have no faith and confidence [in Me]?”

Forward Thinkers, the gospel must be declared because when the gospel is declared it produces an environment of faith and confidence in both the power of Jesus and the ability of the Believer. Look at Mark 4 again but with an open understanding. Notice after Jesus calms things down he rebukes His Disciples for their lack of faith and confidence. They had been hanging around the gospel but they had not received the gospel as their final authority.

Forward Thinkers, the gospel will increase your faith that Jesus is able to bring you through anything and empower you as a Believer so that you have the ability to go through anything.

Job 14:1 New Life Version (NLV)

14 “Man who is born of woman lives only a short time and is full of trouble.

Forward Thinkers, in life we will all experience and encounter trouble, hardships, storms, hurdles, and difficult situations. No matter who we are, we can’t escape the reality that bad news exists.

The nightly news could be renamed the nightly bad news. My grandparent’s generation had a saying if it ain’t one thang it’s another.

Hurricane Harvey devastated the lives of many with record breaking water damage and 24 months later many had just rebuilt their homes to have Tropical Storm Imelda rock their world.

That’s why the gospel must be declared because life will keep coming at you from several different angles but when you are walking in faith, the gospel empowers you to keep walking through it all.

The gospel – the good news – equips us with the strength to overcome and succeed in the face of adversity.

The gospel is designed to encourage us to keep going in the midst of it all.

Forward Thinkers, stop going to church to be entertained, looking for a feel good moment, but start going to church to experience an encounter with God through the gospel.

The bible says faith comes by hearing the word of God, the gospel, the good news because the gospel positions us above the troubles of life.

Matthew 4:23-24 New Life Version (NLV)

Jesus Keeps On Preaching in Galilee

23 Jesus went over all Galilee. He taught in their places of worship and preached the Good News of the holy nation. He healed all kinds of sickness and disease among the people. 24 The news about Him went over all the country of Syria. They brought all the sick people to Him with many kinds of diseases and pains. They brought to Him those who had demons. They brought those who at times lose the use of their minds. They brought those who could not use their hands and legs. He healed them.

Forward Thinkers, Jesus preached the good news to people experiencing bad news and their situation changed for the better. Question is there anything too hard for the gospel to reverse? Answer: NO.

Matthew 9:35-38 New International Version (NIV)

The Workers Are Few

35 Jesus went through all the towns and villages, teaching in their synagogues, proclaiming the good news of the kingdom and healing every disease and sickness. 36 When he saw the crowds, he had compassion on them, because they were harassed and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd. 37 Then he said to his disciples, “The harvest is plentiful but the workers are few. 38 Ask the Lord of the harvest, therefore, to send out workers into his harvest field.”

Forward Thinkers, the gospel must be declared with compassion. Jesus assessed the situation (spiritual discernment required) and identified that the crowd was full of people who had been harassed and left feeling helpless.

Ministry notes that hurting people are like sheep without a shepherd and the point Jesus is making is a true shepherd carries hurting sheep to the peaceful waters and doesn’t leave the hurting to figure it out alone.

I’ve heard this passage used to recruit people to work in ministry but God showed me something different we don’t just need people to work in ministry we need compassionate people doing ministry.

Major problem is too many mean, nasty, evil people have showed up in ministry with an anointing that’s useless because it lacks people skills and compassion.

Matthew 11:5 New International Version (NIV)

5 The blind receive sight, the lame walk, those who have leprosy[a] are cleansed, the deaf hear, the dead are raised, and the good news is proclaimed to the poor.

Forward Thinkers, when the gospel of the good news is proclaimed, the blind see, the lame walk, the messed up get cleaned up, and the dead are raised up. The answer to all our issues in America is found in the proclamation of the gospel.

Mark 16:19-20 Living Bible (TLB)

19 When the Lord Jesus had finished talking with them, he was taken up into heaven and sat down at God’s right hand.

20 And the disciples went everywhere preaching, and the Lord was with them and confirmed what they said by the miracles that followed their messages.

Forward Thinkers, the gospel must be declared by all Believers and Christians. Jesus did His part, now with His help we must do our part.

Luke 4:18-19 Living Bible (TLB)

18-19 “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me; he has appointed me to preach Good News to the poor; he has sent me to heal the brokenhearted and to announce that captives shall be released and the blind shall see, that the downtrodden shall be freed from their oppressors, and that God is ready to give blessings to all who come to him.”

Forward Thinkers, we are appointed to preach the Good News, not to become rich and famous, but to impact our generation and drive people into their full potential.

Look at the Jesus’ agenda for declaring the gospel:

1) To assist the poor and teach them how to live life to the full.

2) To operate in ministry with compassion resulting in healing the brokenhearted and restoring their joy in the Lord.

3) To encourage the prisoner and those in captivity with hope and inspire them to walk in freedom.

4) To release a gospel-centered vision that is clear enough to give sight to the blind.

5) To declare the gospel with such power that the oppressed will rise up in faith and overcome their oppressors.

In conclusion Forward Thinkers, when the gospel is declared, the blessings of God start to flow and the people are encouraged and empowered to win. That’s why we must continue to declare the gospel.

Pastor E. A. Deckard is the Senior Pastor/Founder of the Green House International Church and is also the Co-Founder of the No More Blood Shed Movement in Houston, Texas.

To contact Pastor Deckard for speaking engagements contact him at pastoreadeckard@pdq.net ,or follow him by downloading the Green House International Church App. through your App. Store.