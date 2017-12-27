Gone With The Wind!

“Gone with the wind” are the days when America was great. Of course, Native American Indians knew that North America was great prior to the Pilgrims landing at Plymouth Rock. In fact, they only took from the land that which was necessary to sustain life, because they understood that “Nature” was not an “endless-plentiful-resource”. There is a time to plant and a time to harvest. Moreover, “To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven:” (Ecclesiastes 3:1). Know, America, and “Take heed, and beware of covetousness: for a man’s life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth.” (Luke 12:15). Hence, most things that are worthwhile and “eternal” cannot be achieved utilizing the barrel of guns! This is why Jesus Christ, the Righteous One, warned Peter about the wisdom of not using the sword (GUNS) (Matthew 26: 52).

Alabama Republican Senatorial Candidate Judge Roy Moore emphatically declared that the last time America was great was during slavery! Know full well, America, chattel-slavery has truly “Gone with the Wind”. However, there are still some residual vestiges of Chattel slavery in existence in the twenty-first century in the minds of some Christian Right Evangelical Churches, because they still desire “White-Privilege”: Something for nothing; and when you desire something for nothing, invariably, you get nothing. And, nothing from nothing leaves nothing. “Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools, and exchanged the glory of the incorruptible God for an image in the form of corruptible man and of the birds and four footed animals and crawling creatures. Therefore God gave them over in the lusts of their hearts to impurity, that their bodies might be dishonored among them. For they exchanged the truth of God for a lie, and worshiped and served the creature rather than the Creator, who is blessed forever. Amen” (Romans 1: 22-25). This scriptural verse is referencing spiritual ignorance that is the love of Power, Money, and Sex-“pleasures of the flesh”: (PMS). Hence, President Trump has emphatically declared that he will return America to its “past” greatness by reestablishing a dictatorial “White-Privilege-Oriented-Male-Dominated-Culture” which existed in all of its vulgarity prior to 1964-1965: (Civil Rights Act and Voting Rights Act). The Trump Campaign Slogan: “Make America Great Again” was about White male dominance and minority and female “status-subjugation” utilizing power, money, and sex as instruments of discrimination (PMS)!

Without a doubt, America was great in 1776 when the “Constitutional Framers” had the spiritual-moral-courage at the Continental Congress in Philadelphia to write the Preamble to the U. S. Constitution and the Articles of the Constitution to give moral-notice to Great Britain that it was no longer in charge and its colonial authority was “Gone with the wind”! Unfortunately, since that time, America has had a checkered “White-Privilege-Oriented-History” of human usury. In fact, America used or took advantage of Native Americans, African-slaves, and other European Ethnic Immigrants while declaring, behold, look at what we (Whites) made out of an undeveloped-savage-land and the civilization we, (Whites-Males), carved out of the wilderness. Certainly the “abundance” of America was present prior to the arrival of Whites on these shining shores. The Pilgrims landed at Plymouth Rock, and then commenced throwing rocks at every other racial-ethnic-group that came to these shining shores by creating a “totem-pole-cast-class-system” of White Male Privilege.

America has a spiritual Presidential leadership crisis of epidemic proportions. Not to mention, family breakdown, the opioid addiction crisis, and the spiritual-moral-deterioration of civil standards of human decency. The leadership structure (White-Males and Christian Right Evangelicals) are blaming everyone, but themselves, and they are in “CHARGE”! Moreover, it has become commonplace for Americans to be besieged by “MAD” mass gun violence. Americans, we should spiritually remind ourselves that “Power Corrupts, and absolute power, corrupts absolutely”. Great nations decline and have fallen because of internal spiritual-moral-decay. Corrupt-leadership-mentalities in high places are always the more serious problem. America can “manage/handle” external physical forces/enemies. “Going along to get-a-long in order to advance personal agendas, rather than nation-state-building agendas is America’s “critical” problem. Eventually, failed leadership asks this question: What Happened? The answer lies in this scripture, because we cease to glorify, honor, and praise God from whom all blessings flow: “Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of Grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.” (Hebrews 4: 16). “Gone with the Wind” are the days when God “spiritually” lead America in time of need! The Trumps of America now lead with the battle-cry: “Money-Honey” while singing the money song: “get the money; get the money, any kind of way get the money”. Shame! Shame! Shame!

Lest, we forget America’s greatness (infrastructure-development) was built by free slave labor, not White-Land-Grabbers! Moreover, Blacks “never” did receive the “reparations” promised after the Civil War. But, other abused and misused social groups including Native Americans, did receive “some” reparations for what was taken by the barrel of “GUNS”. Since 1964 (starting with Senator Barry Goldwater) the Republican Party has been steadily marching America toward electing a Donald J. Trump “dictatorial-style-personality” as President (The Rebirth of Ole Dixie). In 2016, because of its governing policies, the Republican Party became the de facto “Ole Southern Dixiecrat Party” of the South. More importantly, with Donald J. Trump as its Standard Bearer, Republicans sought to replicate the “evil-policy-traditions” of the past rather than embracing America’s “multi-cultural-future”. The evils of the “historic-past” should never become the future simply because the past was imperfect, not of GOD, but of evil-men (the devil). America, be not deceived, behold the truth of God: “Neither is there salvation, in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.” (Acts 4: 12). By no stretch of anyone’s “narrow-minded-imagination” is President Donald J. Trump the male or his name, the name by which Americans or America will be saved. Of course, this includes all of his loyal so-called-Christian Right Evangelical supporters. Hence, and forevermore, Jesus came explicitly to seek and save that, which is lost, and: “Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.” (Acts 4: 12). In conclusion, President Donald Trump, Judge Roy Moore, and Mr. Stephen Bannon: “Gone forever are the days when slavery made America great“. SELAH!