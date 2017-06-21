Good Men Take A Moral Stand

Every American should truly understand that we are in a monumental “spiritual-moral-crisis”, whereby too many Americans are attempting to make wrong, right and make it work. This approach to harmonious living with God, others and nature is a spiritually disastrous formula for any civilized democratic society. Listening is a godly quality, and a refusal to listen to sound spiritual doctrines invariably leads to a loss of spiritual hearing and moral understanding. “Therefore to him that knoweth to do good, and doeth it not, to him it is sin.” (James 4: 17).

American society is at a “spiritual-moral-line-of-demarcation”, and it appears as though we are about to crossover into oblivion, especially as it relates to Presidential political leadership. If so-called-Christian Right Evangelicals do not come to their “spiritual-faithful-teachings-sense” based upon Biblical doctrines, we could lose it all. Currently, too many Christian Right Evangelicals have itchy ears and are now chasing after fables and “false- divisive-doctrines”. “For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears; and they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables.” (2 Timothy 4: 3-4). This is already the circumstance with President Trump. Christian Right Evangelicals do not allow this to happen to you!

There are some things that should not to be legislated; and, of course, this is why God gave us “free-will” choice. Moreover, God has already legislated morality: The Ten Commandments. Without a doubt, the Ten Commandments are all the “laws” we need. Unfortunately, most individuals cannot live by them; thus, they look to thousands of man-made-laws instead.

It has become vividly clear, given the Russian hacking of the 2016 Presidential election that America needs to elect more “god-fearing-women” to political offices. Question: Why? It seems as though, in the twenty-first century, women appear to be more “conscience-oriented and spiritually sensitive” to the “Will of God” that tells us to love one another. Too many men have abandoned the fortitude to embrace the “Will of God”; but, have seemingly embraced their own selfish wills for the love of power, money, and sex (PMS). Seemingly, too many men have lost their praise for Godâ€™s Glory; but, glorify themselves in the love of self, power, money and sex. PMS (emotional-thinking) among women only lasts for a day or two days. On the other hand, (PMS) that is emotional thinking among “most” men appears to be a permanent state of being, not a temporary condition. By the way, in case you did not know it, (PMS) emotional thinking among men is grounded in the love of power, money, and sex, not the love of God (TRUTH).

Evidently, too many Republican men in “political power positions” are dealing with “Trumpian-Style-Feelings” rather than sound “spiritual doctrine” based upon “spiritual-moral” facts and truths. They have an ungodly love affair with “alternative-facts” (LIES). Going along in order to get along is a “hellish-condition” that is attempting to make wrong, right, and right, wrong. These so-called-political-leaders are tearing down the “spiritual-moral-tenets” of American social democracy and its institutions. Consequently, American society is experiencing a monumental-disastrous “spiritual-moral-crisis” of Presidential leadership fueled by spiritually “hellish” Christian Right Evangelicals. Everyone that says Lord, Lord does not have LORD in them. “There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit. For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death. For what the law could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh, God sending his own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh: that the righteousness of the law might be fulfilled in us, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.”(Romans 8: 1-4).

Christian Right Evangelicals, you need to learn “godly-patience” and “spiritual-discipline” according to the “Word of God”. “For we are saved by hope: but hope that is seen is not hope: for what a man seeth, why doth he yet hope for? (Greed, Envy, and Jealousy). But if we hope for that we see not, then do we with patience wait for it.” (Romans 8: 24-25). Christian Right Evangelicals, you must first understand and accept “sound-spiritual-doctrine” in order to receive this spiritual message. Moreover, Christian Right Evangelicals, please share this “spiritual” message with President Donald J. Trump! All hope is not godly hope. Some hope is of “physical-sight” and “vanity of the flesh”. President Trumpâ€™s false “hope” that FBI Director Comey could see his way clear to cease investigating General Flynn is “sinful-false-hope”. God-fearing American taxpayers are hoping for the opportunity to review President Trumpâ€™s income tax returns because his tax returns will reveal precisely who he truly serves: America, himself, Russia, China, Saudi Arabia or other foreign nations.

America, know full well that: “We are saved by hope: but hope that is seen is not hope: for what a man seeth, why doth he yet hope for? But if we hope for that we see not, then do we with patience wait for it.” (Romans 8: 24-25). President Trump supporters, if you can see it with your physical sight, it is truly vanity of the flesh, not spiritual hope.

There are “demonic-fleshy-forces” (Power, Money, and Sex) that love operating in high places that are diligently working against the Holy Bible as well as Americaâ€™s “Sacred-Preamble to the U.S. Constitution”. “We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal,â€¦”. All Americans understand this word of God: “What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us?” (Romans 8: 31). More importantly, “We know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” (Romans 8: 28). President Trump, Christian Right Evangelicals, Republican and Democratic Partisans, and middle of the road Independents who pledge their loyalty to “sinful-flesh” and manmade “sinful” institutions above Godâ€™s unrestricted love for us, please understand this word of God: “For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things to come, nor height, nor death, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Romans 8: 38-39). Selah!