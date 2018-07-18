Gospel Singer Le’Andria Johnson Rips into Bishop Marvin Winans and ‘Church Politics’

Le’Andria Johnson is a powerful vocalist who is best known for winning season three of BET’s Sunday’s Best in 2010. Since then, she has released five albums, won a Grammy in 2012 for Best Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music Performance and appeared on the reality show Preachers of Atlanta. Now, she is receiving some heavy backlash for calling out Bishop Marvin Winans and church politics, which she claims got her fired from the 2018 Essence Music Festival.

In a series of videos posted on her social media, Johnson recalled how Winans walked by her without speaking. She said, “I don’t care whose spiritual father he is. He could have been mine, but no. He wanted to go past me like I was a peasant! Walked right past me like I was a peasant … and you ain’t even know! I’m a product of you! But it’s all good, though. Now you know.” She continued, “Love, peace and happiness to those who know the truth and tired of this Christianity bullsh*t.”

Reportedly, Essence canceled her appearance during a group performance honoring Dottie Peoples. Johnson responded by saying, “I’m not gonna be there [at] the gospel part of the Essence Festival, apparently, me speaking my right — I have an amendment right … and that’s freedom of speech. So my freedom of speech caused me not to be at the gospel part of the Essence Festival. And I’m pretty sure they don’t want me to be there because I said ‘f**k Christianity, f**k the church,’ I said that. Maybe that’s why they don’t want me to go.”

In a longer video, Johnson tore into church politics, saying, “Everybody making money — those that are on top in the church. Y’all the dumb as*es, y’all sitting there — y’all see y’all pastors living good. First Lady, their team living good, but you struggling.”

Some people accused the 35-year-old of being intoxicated, which has not been confirmed.

Johnson did apologize on social media for cursing and calling out Marvin Winans, but maintained “the politics and all the stuff going on behind closed doors, that’s what I don’t like.”

Johnson certainly tapped into an important discussion of church politics and the business of church. We truly hope her message is heard.