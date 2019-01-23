Governor Greg Abbott Sworn in for Second Term as Governor of the State of Texas

On January 15th, Governor Greg Abbott was sworn in for his second term as the governor of the state of Texas. During his inauguration speech, Abbott expressed his focus on an ambitious agenda during the Texas Legislative Session that includes encouraging state lawmakers to take up a proper funding mechanism for public schools, property tax relief, dealing with gang violence, human trafficking and much more. The governor stated that he would not pursue the controversial “bathroom bill” legislation as he did during the 2017 special legislative session.