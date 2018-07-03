Grand Opening: The Arboretum Trail at Willow Waterhole

The Arboretum Trail has been recently completed and it is time to welcome the community to view its entire 300 feet length and thank all those who participated in its construction! Nine Eagle Scout projects and one Gold Award project were completed during the yearlong effort on the Trail, along with conservation workdays held with several area organizations. Troop 242 from Wheeler Avenue Baptist, Troop 500 from Brentwood Baptist, Troop 740 from Willow Meadows Parents Club, and Troop 55 from St. John the Divine Episcopal all had Eagle Scout projects.

Troop 1126, from St. Thomas More, had the Girl Scout Gold Award project. See the list of scouts below. Faith organizations from Westbury United Methodist, Salem Evangelical Lutheran, and the Interfaith Environmental Coalition participated and volunteer support was also provided by Keep Houston Beautiful, Dow Chemical, and Constellation Energy.

The Trail construction was led by Conservation Committee members of the Willow Waterhole Greenspace Conservancy. Russell Schexnayder, a founding member of both WWGC and the Brays Bayou Association, was the visionary for the Trail and provided a large share of the funding required. A plaque has been placed at the trailhead honoring Russell for his contributions to the Westbury community. The Arboretum contains over 100 understory plants, all native to Texas. Jed Aplaca from the City of Houston Parks Department and Stephen Benigno from the Harris County Flood Control District provided advice on plant selection. The diversity of tree groves and nearby wetlands made the area attractive for botanical education purposes and it is close to where a farmhouse stood when rice fields ruled the day. It also possesses a great view of Triangle Lake and is adjacent to the Rafferty Memorial Oak and the new Chimney Swift Bird Habitat.

This area is expected to become a key destination point for visitors to the Greenway.

Eagle Scouts

Justin Varkey, Troop 55

Charles Pittman, Troop 500

Sharrief Bellow, Troop 500

Alex Huff, Troop 740

Asa Singleton, Troop 242

Daniel Hinton, Troop 242

Marcellus Jordan, Troop 242

Benjamin White, Troop 242

Shane Bennett, Troop 242