Greater Houston Black Chamber Announces 2019 Pinnacle Awards Finalists at VIP Reception Celebrating its 25th Year Silver Jubilee of Black Excellence

ABOVE: The Greater Houston Black Chamber ushers in the 2019 Pinnacle Awards season during a private VIP Reception at the Houston Museum of African American Culture where they announced the finalists for the Pinnacle and Upstart Awards

After 25 years of honoring Black business, leadership, and entrepreneurship in the city of Houston, the Greater Houston Black Chamber ushered in the 2019 Pinnacle Awards season on Thursday, August 29th during a private VIP Reception held at the Houston Museum of African American Culture where they announced the finalists for the Pinnacle and Upstart Awards.

This year’s Silver Jubilee is not only a milestone for the Pinnacle Awards finalists, but for the Chamber as well. Founded in 1935 by and for African Americans looking to promote, empower and provide resources for Black business owners, the GHBC’s awards season is evidence of its thriving legacy. Each year, ten companies are named as finalists for the Pinnacle Award, and five are selected to receive the honor. For the Upstart Award, there are five finalists and one winner. Winners of each award will be announced at the 25th Annual Pinnacle Awards on October 19, 2019, at 6 p.m. at the Marriott Marquis Hotel, located at 1777 Walker St.

The spirited crowd of past Pinnacle Award winners, GHBC members, GHBC board members, former executives and anxious Award finalists packed the venue, abuzz with congratulatory remarks for the hopefuls and predictions for the coveted awards.

This year’s Pinnacle Award finalists include AndTech Solutions, Clinical Care Pharmacy, Cooking with a Twist, Franklin Institute, Friendly Faces Senior Care, Health Co Pharmacy, The Kyra Company, Turkey Leg Hut, Payne Law Firm, Foundation for Black Heritage and Culture. Upstart Award finalists include Amazon Health Services, Booked Design Space, Nap Bar, Pollard Legal Group, LLC and Texas Athletics Construction.

Each finalist was invited to the stage by GHBC Board Chair Carol Guess and Gala Chair Marguerite Williams, where they received both applause and recognition from their peers. In the foyer, videographers documented the sentiments of former award winners who shared their experiences while saluting the Chamber for its 25th year of prestigious award ceremonies.

The ceremony will also recognize several businesses and business owners as Community honorees, including: Mickey Leland Entrepreneur Public Leadership Award Honoree – The Houston Forward Times, Karen Richards; Lifetime Achievement Award Honoree – Dr. Bernard Harris (Former NASA Astronaut); Legend’s Award Honoree – Rev. Bill Lawson (Pastor Emeritus, Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church); Excellence Award Honoree – Shape Community Center, Deloyd T. Parker, Jr. (Co-Founder); Larry V. Green Advocate of the Year Award Honoree – Carlecia Wright (City of Houston); Endurance Award Honoree – Algenita Scott Davis (CCPPI Center for Civic and Public Policy Improvement).

Tickets to this year’s Awards gala are available at www.ghbcc.com.