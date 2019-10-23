Greater Houston Black Chamber Announces Winners of Coveted Pinnacle and Upstart Awards at 25th Annual Celebration of Black Business Excellence

ABOVE: Mr. and Mrs. John Guess of The Guess Group, Mr. Carey Yates and Judge Clarease Rankin Yates and Mr. and Mrs. JW Turner of JW Turner Construction Honorary Chairs of 2019 Pinnacle Awards.

Black Chamber Also Honors Rising Star and Other Community Awards

This past Saturday, October 19th, the Greater Houston Black Chamber (GHBC) held its 25th Annual Pinnacle Awards at the Marriott Marquis Houston Hotel, where several of Houston’s best and most promising Black-owned businesses received high honors.

The GHBC Pinnacle Award recognizes leading African American entrepreneurs for their success in business and their positive impact on the communities and industries they serve.

Founded in 1935 as the city’s first African American civic organization, the GHBC has evolved into an active participant in the city of Houston’s socioeconomic process.

Each year, five Pinnacle Awards and one Upstart Award are presented to some of the most successful small businesses in the Greater Houston area. Also, for the second year in a row, GHBC presented an honoree with the Rising Star Award.

The 2019 Pinnacle awardees are:

Pinnacle Award: AndTech Solutions, LLC (Myoshia Boykin-Anderson)

Pinnacle Award: Franklin Institute (Ron Jemison, Jr.)

Pinnacle Award: Friendly Faces Senior Care (Quiana James)

Pinnacle Award: Healthco Pharmacy (Brenda Richardson)

Pinnacle Award: Turkey Leg Hut (Lynn and Nakia Price)

The Upstart Award was presented to Tolu Opeloye, Sr. with Amazon Health and the Rising Star Award, which the GHBC presented to a business for the second year in a row, was awarded to Kyra Hardwick with The Kyra Company.

In addition to these prestigious honors, the GHBC also honored several other businesses and individuals with community awards including:

Lifetime Achievement Award – Dr. Bernard Harris, Jr., Astronaut and President, The National Math and Science Initiative

Legend’s Award – Rev. William Lawson, Pastor Emeritus, Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church

Excellence Award – Algenita Scott Davis, Center for Civic and Public Policy Improvement

Larry V. Green Advocate of the Year Award – Carlecia Wright, Vice President of Business Development, BiasSync

Mickey Leland Public Leadership Award – S.H.A.P.E. Community Center

Young Entrepreneur Award – Tyla-Simone Crayton, Sienna Sauce

Endurance Award – Karen Carter Richards, Houston Forward Times, which was accepted by Forward Times Associate Editor Jeffrey L. Boney

Mr. and Mrs. John Guess of The Guess Group, along with Mr. and Mrs. JW Turner of JW Turner Construction and Mr. Carey Yates and Judge Clarease Rankin Yates served as the honorary chairs of the event.

Forward Times Associate Editor Jeffrey L. Boney accepting Endurance Award on behalf of Publisher and CEO Karen Carter Richards and the Forward Times family

Tolu Opeloye, Sr.(Amazon Health), Khaliah O. Guillory(Nap Bar),Corey Ivory (Booked Design Space), and Edward Pollard (Pollard Legal Group_

Missouri City Council Member Jeffrey L. Boney and Tyla-Simone Crayton, founder of Sienna Sauce and recipient of the inaugural Young Entrepreneur Award

Gala Co-Chairs, Carol Guess and Marguerite Williams