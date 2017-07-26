Greater Houston Black Chamber Expands Into Missouri City

The Greater Houston Black Chamber (GHBC) recently held a Kickoff Meeting for their new and expanded Missouri City Branch of the Chamber. The event was hosted by the GHBC and Fort Bend County Commissioner Grady Prestage at the new Fort Bend County Sienna Annex Building located at 5855 Sienna Springs Way in Missouri City.

“The key to growing the Chamber and better supporting our membership is to always look for the right opportunities. It is a lesson that I live by in my own business,” said Courtney Johnson Rose, Chairwoman of the GHBC. “As the ‘go-to’ voice of Black business, the move to expand the GHBC into Missouri City just made sense. Dedicated to awareness, access, and advocacy many of the successful programs currently happening in Houston will be duplicated in the neighboring community that include; monthly networking events, regular educational workshops and access to contracting opportunities.”

During the kickoff event, Rose presented findings and shared results of a “Missouri City Business Needs Assessment” that the GHBC commissioned Texas Southern University’s School of Public Affairs to conduct. The business survey provided clear evidence that Missouri City businesses wanted a Chamber that had closer access within their own community, and a solid business organization that provided additional resources.

“Our partnership with the Greater Houston Black Chamber proceeds what we’re teaching in the classroom into the real world by providing practicum experiences for our students,” says Dr. Sheri Smith, Interim Director for the School of Public Affairs. “We want Texas Southern students to have strong portfolios and to build business relationships prior to graduating from college.”

Rose said that the interest of the Missouri City business community in a chamber of commerce, and the resources the GHBC can provide to support the business community in Missouri City, were the driving forces behind making the move.

“Expanding to Missouri City and partnering with Texas Southern, while connecting with prominent and everyday community members is simply a reflection of the great things the Chamber is doing and the direction we’re headed,” said Rose.

The GHBC plans to expand its programming into Missouri City and work to host 4 programs per year in the Missouri City community designed to help businesses in the area network and grow.

A post-event reception was held immediately following the Kickoff Meeting at B’s Wine Bar, also located in Missouri City.

For more information on the Greater Houston Black Chamber visit ghbcc.com.