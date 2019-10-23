GREATER IS COMING – FAITH FORWARD

Deuteronomy 1:6 New International Version (NIV)

6 The Lord our God said to us at Horeb, “You have stayed long enough at this mountain.

Forward movement towards what is ahead advancement

Forward Thinkers, greater is ahead and today we will release the faith to Go For It.

Forward Thinkers, faith comes by hearing the word of God, not just through your ears but through your spirit.

When we hear the word and it connects to your spirit, your faith increases and your faith- based actions cause you to move towards the greater.

Faith has the power to cancel every excuse associated with us living in the lesser.

Fear-based actions keep you in the negative.

God told Moses to lead His People out of the hands of the slave master, out of the wilderness and into the Land of Promise. The Land of Promise is where greater resides.

Forward Thinkers, we must faith forward into the Land of Promise.

Deuteronomy 1:5-7 New International Version (NIV)

5 On the east side of the Jordan in the land of Moab, Moses began to explain this law, saying: 6 “The LORD our God said to us at Horeb: You have stayed at this mountain long enough.7 Resume your journey and go to the hill country of the Amorites; go to all the neighboring peoples in the Arabah, in the hill country, in the foothills, in the Negev, and along the seacoast to the land of the Canaanites and to Lebanon, as far as the great River Euphrates.…

Forward Thinkers, let’s take a trip to Greater:

It starts at Horeb where Moses spoke to God and received the Ten Commandments and Horeb is also famous for being the place of the burning bush experience.

The same place where God spoke to Moses and where Moses experienced a mighty act of God is the same place God commanded Moses to leave.

Forward Thinkers, the bible says this is the day the Lord has made. Jesus told his disciples in the model prayer to ask God for daily bread, and remember during the wilderness period of forty years God daily provided food for His People.

God is now telling Moses at Horeb it’s time to move, advance, and shift from yesterday.

Forward Thinkers, we often get stuck in place in the Kingdom of God, while God is a God of movement and motion, we often stop and set up camp in places designed to be launching pads.

In the New Testiment, Paul says forgetting those things behind I press forward to my greater.

Forward Thinkers, when we think of getting stuck we often only think of being enslaved by our negative past but many in church often get stuck in the place of their last victory or breakthrough.

Forward Thinkers, that encounter was meant to be an experience not an ending. Stop turning your encounters with God into laws. God is not limited to how He did it the last time. He spoke and a blind man received sight, he touched another blind man’s eyes and he got his sight back, but for another blind man he used spit as the method.

God is saying to the church today, faith forward and trust me, not my methods.

God is not limited to what He did then.

Forward Thinkers, resume your journey:

How long will you continue to circle around that situation, that issue, or that dilemma? Get up, shake it off, learn from it, and faith forward away from it.

Resume: to return to or begin again after interruption, to take back, to pick up again

Forward Thinkers, let’s fight the good fight of faith:

The Amorites are in the way and in the Land of Promise. Getting to the greater will require a fight of faith but remember, faith without works is dead faith.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said the belief that God would do everything for us is not faith but superstition.

Amorites: They are described as a powerful people of great stature ‘like the height of the cedars’ (Amos 2:9) who had occupied the land east and west of the Jordan. The height and strength mentioned in Amos 2:9 has led some Christian scholars to refer to the Amorites as ‘giants.’

Mark Twain, “it’s not the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog.”

Forward Thinkers, as a kid I used to love watching the cartoon Underdog and the theme song opened up with the line there’s no need to fear, Underdog is here.

Underdog-a competitor thought to have little chance of winning.

I’m standing declaring this season the Underdogs will release the faith to fight the good fight of faith and obtain the victory over the Amorites in their way.

There is a shifting coming where you will go from watching and admiring others to being watched and admired by others.

Forward Thinkers, the last leg of our journey is moving out of Moab:

Moab. In the Plains of Moab, opposite Jericho, the children of Israel had their last encampment before they entered the land of Canaan. It was at that time in the possession of the Amorites.

Forward Thinkers, once again big hurdles, obstacles, and people are in your way. Notice, the Amorites showed up in your past and now they have returned in your now. But, the good news is they can’t defeat you because God is with you.

Jericho is the Land of Promise but the people of God are spending too much time in Moab which is in the opposite direction and location of promises of God.

Forward Thinkers, I discovered something else in my studies of Moab. There are mountains in Moab tall enough where you can see behind the walls of Jericho and witness the greatness of the Promise Land.

All things work together for the good so while we are in Moab let’s climb to the top and allow the view of Jericho to drive us into releasing the faith needed to go from dreaming about it to living in it.

Deuteronomy 34:4-5 New International Version (NIV)

4 Then the Lord said to him, “This is the land I promised on oath to Abraham, Isaac and Jacob when I said, ‘I will give it to your descendants.’ I have let you see it with your eyes, but you will not crossover into it.”

5 And Moses the servant of the Lord died there in Moab, as the Lord had said.

Forward Thinkers, greater is coming and we will not die in Moab like Moses but we will faith forward like Joshua and shout down the walls of Jericho and enter into the Promise Land.

