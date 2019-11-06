GREATER IS COMING: FULL POTENTIAL MIND-SET

Forward Thinkers, for 12 years we have declared the Green House International Church as the place you go to grow to reach your full potential.

Today, will we explore the mindset needed to operate at your full potential.

Forward Thinkers, the hardest prison to escape is in our own mind.

Jeremiah 29:11 New International Version (NIV)

11 For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.

Forward Thinkers, when we are operating within the plans of God for our lives we are then operating at our full potential. We can’t go for it at the next level without God’s divine plans, purposes, and provisions.

The bible is clear so as a man thinks so is he. Our mindset or thoughts set the stage for our results. Like it or not your current reality is a by-product of your mindset.

The children of Israel were set free physically but their mindset caused them to spend many unnecessary years in the wilderness. Forward Thinkers, unfortunately many are wasting their potential to be great because their mindset is set in a self-defeating position.

Let’s settle this upfront. God has plans for YOU. Yes, YOU no matter your life story or history. God allowed you to be born because He had a plan and purpose for your life.

Forward Thinkers, Greater is on the other side of the Red Sea, the Jordan River, the walls of Jericho, and a raging storm. In order to get to Greater we must have a full potential mindset and refuse to settle for anything else.

Three Mindset Shifts that must be addressed immediately if you are serious about living your life at your full potential.

1) PEOPLE

Forward Thinkers, if the plans to prosper you are God’s plans when did people gain the power to veto God?

People are not your problem or your solution.

Forward Thinkers, if you walk on water, someone is going to accuse you of showing out. If you turn water into wine somebody is going to call you too worldly. If you tell a water storm to be quiet and it obeys, someone is going to say you are always in somebody’s business.

Forward Thinkers, focus on your purpose, your assignment, your journey and get people out your head and your bed.

Luke 4:30 New International Version (NIV)

30 But he walked right through the crowd and went on his way.

Forward Thinkers, in order to walk in your full potential you must learn to turn on the mute button.

2) PLACES

If God is all powerful and there is nothing too hard for God, why are you allowing your current place in life or the places of your yesterday to prevent you from living your life to the full.

John 1:46 The Message (MSG)

45-46 Philip went and found Nathanael and told him, “We’ve found the One Moses wrote of in the Law, the One preached by the prophets. It’s Jesus, Joseph’s son, the one from Nazareth!” Nathanael said, “Nazareth? You’ve got to be kidding.”

But Philip said, “Come, see for yourself.”

Forward Thinkers, God has the power to bring anyone up and out of anything.

Forward Thinkers, do you believe?

Greatness is coming out of YOU. That’s not a question that’s a statement and declaration of faith. Do yourself a faith favor and declare something great is coming out of my family, my church, and my hood.

3) PAST

Forward Thinkers, you can’t be who you used to be and who you’re GOING to be at the same time. The Apostle Paul said when I was a child I acted like a child but when I became a man I put away childish things. Put your past away and those who pick it up demonstrates where they are, not you.

Forward Thinkers, read your bible. God specializes in using people with an imperfect past to do amazing things in His Kingdom.

Judges 6:12-18 New International Version (NIV)

12 When the angel of the Lord appeared to Gideon, he said, “The Lord is with you, mighty warrior.”

1) The Lord is with you don’t forget that fact of faith

2) God calls you Mighty

13 “Pardon me, my lord,” Gideon replied, “but if the Lord is with us, why has all this happened to us? Where are all his wonders that our ancestors told us about when they said, ‘Did not the Lord bring us up out of Egypt?’ But now the Lord has abandoned us and given us into the hand of Midian.”

3) Focus on God’s promises, not your current problems

14 The Lord turned to him and said, “Go in the strength you have and save Israel out of Midian’s hand. Am I not sending you?”

4) Strength comes from God

5) Living life in Purpose

15 “Pardon me, my lord,” Gideon replied, “but how can I save Israel? My clan is the weakest in Manasseh, and I am the least in my family.”

6) Negative mindset produces negative results

16 The Lord answered, “I will be with you, and you will strike down all the Midianites, leaving none alive.”

7) Victory is ours said the Lord

8) Keep winning on your mind

17 Gideon replied, “If now I have found favor in your eyes, give me a sign that it is really you talking to me. 18 Please do not go away until I come back and bring my offering and set it before you.”

And the Lord said, “I will wait until you return.”

9) My seed is a direct reflection of my mindset

10) God is waiting on you to get your mind right

Isaiah 43:2 New International Version (NIV)

2 When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze.

11) No weapon formed against you shall prosper

12) God is able to bring us to a place called Greater

Forward Thinkers, once your mindset lines up with your actions, you will experience living life at your full potential. All excuses will be eliminated and success will become your current reality.

Pastor E. A. Deckard is the Senior Pastor/Founder of the Green House International Church and is also the Co-Founder of the No More Blood Shed Movement in Houston, Texas. To contact Pastor Deckard for speaking engagements, contact him at pastoreadeckard@pdq.net, or follow him by downloading the Green House International Church App through your App Store.