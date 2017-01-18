Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Coming to Houston

ABOVE: Kenny Houston (L) and Aeneas Williams (R)

Pro Football Hall of Famers Kenny Houston and Aeneas Williams have partnered with Texas Southern University (TSU) to bring Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame to Houston. The exhibit opens on January 30 and runs through April 30, 2017.

Houston, inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1986, and Williams, a member of the 2014 Hall of Fame class, will appear alongside TSU alumnus and fellow Hall of Famer Michael Strahan in commercials, invitations, flyers, posters, social media and on a billboard promoting the exhibit. The display will appear on the I-45 North exchange at the Telephone Road exit near Hobby Airport.

Houston starred in the Oilers’ defensive backfield for six seasons (1967-72) racking up 25 interceptions and an NFL record of nine touchdowns on interception returns. Houston’s stats put him in a fourth-place tie for the most in both franchise and league history. He closed his career with the Washington Redskins (1973-80), snagging an additional 24 interceptions.

“Even as an inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, I am still amazed when I view all of the football memorabilia that in this exhibit,” said Houston. “I always wanted all of my family, fans and friends to see this…and now that the Canton exhibit is traveling to Houston, they will be able to see it.”

Williams played 14 seasons with Arizona Cardinals and St. Louis Rams. He earned eight Pro Bowl nods with 55 career interceptions and nine touchdowns.

“I am thrilled to be associated with Gridiron Glory, said Williams. “This exhibit highlights all of the key moments in the history of the game and is a must visit for all football fans.”

Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame is a 6,000 square-foot traveling exhibit that will arrive January 30 on TSU’s campus for its three-month run in the University Museum. Gridiron Glory, organized by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in association with NFL Films, gives viewers a panoramic view of the story of professional football – from its humble beginnings in the early 20th century to its status today as a cultural phenomenon.

This interactive multimedia experience includes original artifacts, rare documents, immersive fan experiences, educational programming and remarkable footage from NFL Films showcasing the American legacy of the game of football and its historical significance. Many of the items on display in Houston will be available for the first time. Inspirational stories of the game’s pioneers, top athletes, coaches, and unique plays will unfold for patrons. The exhibit will include more than 200 artifacts from the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s collection, rare documents, award-winning photography and a 500 square-foot area reserved for the venue’s “home team” – the Houston Texans. Exclusive exhibit items include the Vince Lombardi Trophy, an authentic interactive instant-replay booth, Knute Rockne’s 1919 Massillon Tigers helmet, Jim Brown’s jersey worn in an actual game, and Emmitt Smith’s rushing-record game mementos.

Gridiron Glory will feature interactive elements for fans of the sport – ‘Measure Up to the Pros’ allows a comparison of your physical dimensions and athletic abilities to the biggest stars in the game; ‘You make the Call’ will let fans step into an Instant Replay Booth and see if they can make the right call; exhibit patrons can try on vintage pads and jerseys along with today’s light-weight equipment; and fans can enjoy interactive touch-screen kiosks that show video clips of their favorite Hall of Famer.

Proceeds from the event help support college scholarships and student programs.

For more information, contact Kendrick Callis at 713-313-7933 or calliskd@tsu.edu, Rodney Bush at 713-313-7603 or bushrr@tsu.edu, Linda L. Ragland at 832-443-6272 or llr@mybrandsite.com.

For individual ticket information and hours of exhibition, visit http://sites.tsu.edu/gridiron/.