H-E-B Opens One-of-a-Kind New Store in Third Ward

H-E-B MacGregor Market Offers Bigger and Better Options for Community Residents

ABOVE: Winell Herron, H-E-B’s Group VP for Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs; Scott McClelland, H-E-B President; and Karen Carter Richards, Forward Times Publisher and CEO

In the presence of countless residents and community leaders, H-E-B officially opened their highly anticipated H-E-B MacGregor Market that is located at the intersection of N. MacGregor Way and SH 288. The new, 90,000 sq. ft., store features expansive shopping options and added services for convenience, quality selection and unsurpassed freshness.

Located just off the banks of Braes Bayou, H-E-B MacGregor Market is home to an active and protected wetland. Throughout construction the team has made it a priority to preserve and enhance the natural habitat that borders the property along MacGregor Way. Visitors will enjoy sightings of Cooper’s Hawks, Yellow Crowned Night Herons, Red Mulberry trees and the American Tree Frog to name a few, all in the center of the country’s fourth largest city.

According to Winell Herron, H-E-B’s Group VP for Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs, this H-E-B will be an added asset to the Third Ward community and it will also house a Community Coordinator as part of the store to keep a pulse on what is going on in the community.

“This H-E-B store has been in the making for some time now, and we are thrilled to put our roots down on this historic corner of Houston,” said Herron. “Thanks to the diligent work of the City of Houston, the Houston Housing Finance Corporation (HHFC), community supporters and our H-E-B team, we are honored to be an even bigger and better part of this neighborhood.”

Scott McClelland, H-E-B President; Winell Herron, H-E-B’s Group VP for Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs; Dwight Boykins, former Houston City Council Member-District D; Karen Carter Richards, Forward Times Publisher and CEO; Sonny Messiah-Jiles, Houston Defender; Jeffrey L. Boney, Forward Times Associate Editor.

Mayor Sylvester Turner also delivered remarks on behalf of the City of Houston at the momentous occasion.

“I want to thank H-E-B for being the first and only partners willing to participate with the City of Houston on this development,” said Mayor Turner. “I want to thank H-E-B for believing in this neighborhood. This is an example of how partnerships like this can bring brand new resources to neighborhoods that have longed for them for some time.”

H-E-B sought to serve this community with eyes on the present location since 2014 and broke ground in February 2019. This is the only public/private partnership store in H-E-B’s inventory and it will create 400 jobs and bring a significant diversity of products and offerings to the area.

The Top Store Leader is Anika Wiley, a 22-year H-E-B veteran, who began her H-E-B career as a deli clerk in Austin. While rising through the ranks in various management positions, including her most recent post as Top Store Leader for H-E-B Beaumont 6, she gained an uncompromising strength for perpetuating H-E-B’s enduring customer and community service.

“I’m humbled to serve our community with a state-of-the-art store,” said Wiley. “We look forward to providing an outstanding shopping experience with the best H-E-B has to offer.”

Wiley earned her marketing degree from Huston-Tillotson University and is a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. When she is not managing top-performing stores or spending time with her husband, Eric and son, Miles, Wiley serves as a mentor to local students.

Victoria Hart will serve as the Community Coordinator for the H-E-B MacGregor Market location. Hart is a native Houstonian and a proud alum of Texas Southern University.

This new location will also have a full-service Pharmacy that offers prescription refills, compounding services, on-site immunizations and health screenings. The family-friendly staff can flavor prescriptions for the kids and provide pet medications too, and if you are in a hurry, you can call ahead and pick up your prescriptions through the Drive-Thru.

The Pharmacy Manager is also a native Houstonian and an alum of Texas Southern University. Adrian Judie, RPH, earned his bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy from TSU and is a familiar face, as he is a long-time resident of Houston’s historic Third Ward.

Expanding the store means expanding the offerings. With more than 50,000 options it may seem like the choices are endless. Highlights include:

Largest assortment of Texas-made products

Cooking Connection and the Showtime Kitchen feature live demonstrations and daily samplings using quick and easy recipes that can be replicated at home

A Fresh Meat Market that features natural and prime cuts of meat in addition to a wide assortment of seasoned meats…ready for the grill, with meatless options, too.

Full-service Delicatessen offering fresh sliced meats and cheeses plus party trays made-to-order.

Fully-stocked Healthy Living department with bulk foods including honey, nuts, grains, dried fruits, snack mixes, a wide variety of supplements and more

Full-service Floral Department with Floral Designer on-site to take care of all your special occasions.

Full-service Seafood department with fresh fish and seafood, fresh sushi and poke bowls handmade in-store daily by Sushiya

Produce Department that offers fresh squeezed juices and freshly made guacamole

Impressive full-service Scratch Bakery and Tortillería that highlights a wide selection of organic and artisan breads baked daily, fresh tortillas, large varieties of decadent desserts, pastries and custom cakes

H-E-B MacGregor Market also offers the largest selection of its popular H-E-B Meal Simple heat and eat options in the entire company. Created with the highest quality ingredients, these family favorites are fresh, convenient, packed with flavor and ready to serve in minutes. With a range of options from grab and go salads to casseroles and entrees, a restaurant quality meal without the high cost of going out is at your fingertips.

H-E-B’s Curbside Pick-Up is a favorite throughout Houston and is designed to save customers time while offering all the products available in-store. Simply create your grocery list, submit your order and pay at heb.com. H-E-B’s personal shoppers will hand pick all grocery selections and deliver to your car curbside at your scheduled pick up time – they’ll even load your car.

They can even deliver to your home with H-E-B Delivery, and through partnerships with Favor, Shipt and Instacart. You can also order and ship grocery, drugstore and general merchandise products to 48 states and military bases worldwide through heb.com. There’s an app for that – for those who prefer to order from their mobile devices, H-E-B recently launched an updated mobile app that allows customers to order groceries for Curbside and home delivery, or help shoppers locate items throughout the store.

MacGregor Market will serve as a quality living source that supports healthy eating on a budget. The store will have 1,500 H-E-B Organics options and its H-E-B Select Ingredients, a line consisting of H-E-B brand products that excludes unwanted ingredients like high fructose corn syrup and artificial flavors. Across this expansive store – from local produce to the fresh meat market to the freezer section – shoppers will find more offerings for less, and unsurpassed freshness, quality and variety.

The Houston Forward Times is proud to welcome H-E-B to our home – Third Ward!